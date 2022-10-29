Antony Mackie Responds If Captain America Is In The Movie

the star Anthony Mackiewho is now Captain America of marvel studiosanswered if the hero will be in the movie thunderbolts. According to him, it is something completely out of control.

“I have no idea”he told Variety. “You know how it works. They call you the week before and say, “We own your ass. Come on in the movie.”

Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), John Walker/American Agent (Wyatt Russell), Alexei Alanovich Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbor), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (sebastian stan) will join Phantom (Hannah John-Kamen) and Coach (Olga Kurylenko). The team will be led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Officialized in June, thunderbolts has a premiere scheduled for July 26, 2024 and will mark the end of Phase 5 of the MCU.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.