Apple TV+ releases new clip from Selena Gomez’s documentary

THE Apple TV+ released a new clip from the documentary by Selena Gomez. The production “My Mind and Me” brings a more intimate look at the artist’s life and from the new preview, it is possible to know more details of what is to come. The film debuts next month on streaming.

The documentary promises to focus on Selena’s mental health, after years of a remarkable career in which she stood out for roles she has already played and also in the music business. In addition to having many famous hits, the artist is on the rise for her brand rare beauty and also for stardom in the Hulu series, “Only Murders In The Building”.

More on “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”

The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who also directed the critically acclaimed production. Madonna: Truth or Dare. In the form of a film, the work of AppleTV, has producers: Lighthouse Management Media and Interscope movies. “My Mind and Me” debut on streaming in day November 4th. They describe the plot as follows:

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected twist pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary covers his six-year journey in a new light.”