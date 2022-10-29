Asus ROG Phone 5 with up to BRL 3,400 off on AliExpress!

Admin 16 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 3 Views


Asus ROG Phone 5 with up to BRL 3,400 off on AliExpress!

Image: Asus/Playback

down! AliExpress has reduced the price of Asus’ ROG Phone 5 mobile by 37%. During this week, the device can be purchased from R$ 3,533.58 (offer link).

The gamer phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, has a 6.78-inch Amoled screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, in addition to versions with 16 and 18 GB of RAM.

In addition, the smartphone has a battery of 6000 mAh, with support for fast charging of 65 W. According to Asus, it is possible to reach 70% charge in just 30 minutes, and 100% in 52 minutes.

The device runs the ROG UI system, based on Android 11, and is compatible with 5G and NFC. The triple rear camera system has a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 24-megapixel selfie.

At the time of writing this article, the cell phone has prices between R$ 3,533.58 and 5,916.46, depending on the amount of RAM memory chosen and accessories included.

Click here to purchase or learn more about the ROG Phone 5.

The prices listed here may change due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate. The product is shipped with free shipping to Brazil, however, it may be taxed by the IRS customs.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Best SSD to buy | TudoCelular Guide

An important part of notebooks and PCs, the SSD has become, over time, a first-rate …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved