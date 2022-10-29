Asus ROG Phone 5 with up to BRL 3,400 off on AliExpress!

down! AliExpress has reduced the price of Asus’ ROG Phone 5 mobile by 37%. During this week, the device can be purchased from R$ 3,533.58 (offer link).

The gamer phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, has a 6.78-inch Amoled screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, in addition to versions with 16 and 18 GB of RAM.

In addition, the smartphone has a battery of 6000 mAh, with support for fast charging of 65 W. According to Asus, it is possible to reach 70% charge in just 30 minutes, and 100% in 52 minutes.

The device runs the ROG UI system, based on Android 11, and is compatible with 5G and NFC. The triple rear camera system has a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 24-megapixel selfie.

At the time of writing this article, the cell phone has prices between R$ 3,533.58 and 5,916.46, depending on the amount of RAM memory chosen and accessories included.

Click here to purchase or learn more about the ROG Phone 5.

The prices listed here may change due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate. The product is shipped with free shipping to Brazil, however, it may be taxed by the IRS customs.