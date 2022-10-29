Athletico fights Globo, provokes rivals and is proud of it: a hurricane

“Say what you want about us, but if there’s something that no one can deny, it’s that we really are a hurricane”, that’s how Athletico-PR defines itself. The phrase that opens an official material released at the time of the change of symbol and uniform shows the essence of a contesting club. With a strong personality, Rubro-Negro provokes rivals, fights Globo, does not bow to common decisions and is proud of its postures.

Today (29), Flamengo will face a team that likes to annoy. All that cannot be said about Athletico is that it is a club like any other. From 17:00 (Brasília time), in Guayaquil (EQU), a dream of its representative Mario Celso Petraglia, who advocated the Libertadores Cup title and aims for the Club World Cup, will be at stake.

It is not uncommon to hear Athletico being referred to as a ‘against’ team. And this positioning spreads across several sectors of the Baixada. With no intention of being affable, devoid of the desire to please everyone, uninterested in being friendly to those who are not their fans, Hurricane leaves its mark wherever it goes, like it or not.

“We never lower our heads”

Another of Athletico’s self-definition phrases matches his posture well. Mainly in relation to Globo, holder of broadcasting rights for most championships. The club refused to accept offers from the company and blocked game broadcasts for as long as they could. In addition, it produced its own ways of broadcasting the games, aimed at its specific audience, ignoring any possibility of collective agreement.

“Who destroyed Brazilian football was the television network, which made these absurd injustices in the distribution of TV values, in addition to not valuing our football. The football entertainment industry has been destroyed in Brazil in recent decades”, said Petraglia.

“We are intense, we are feared”

Athletico has no doubt: the status of ‘big clubs’ in Brazilian football is outdated. The tradition of considering 12 clubs as the most important on the national scene (São Paulo, Santos, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Vasco, Botafogo, Fluminense, Inter, Grêmio, Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro) is wrong. Athletico is missing among them.

And his claim does not just lie in valuing the club’s achievements, as being a reference in the formation of players and having a history of titles, such as the Brasileirão, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil. But in provoking rivals.

The preferred target is Santos. “Athletico passed Santos by tractor. It didn’t go through what you are aware that takes years, decades, which is the formation of the fans. But, in the rest, what does Santos mean next to Athletico?”, asked the president. “Who lives in the past is a museum. So much so that it’s Pele’s Santos, not Pele’s Santos”, he added.

But it’s usually left over for everyone, like Palmeiras. “Leila [Pereira, presidente do Alviverde] wants to be world champion because it’s a joke, a meme, Palmeiras is not world champion, and she wants to break that [risos]”, he scoffed.

Inter and Gremio too. “Take the two gauchos [Internacional e Grêmio]: indebted. Their problem, we have nothing to do with it,” she said.

And even Flamingo. “Even against everything and everyone, Athletico has the best infrastructure in South America. But Flamengo has a training center, where we have that fateful passage that I don’t even like to repeat. [incêndio no Ninho do Urubu]and doesn’t have a stadium, is thinking of making one now”, he said.

“We go over those who don’t put faith in us”

Going over it, in fact, is the Hurricane’s specialty. The strong personality of its president, who governs the club in an absolutist way, taking all the necessary decisions for himself, spreads throughout the red-black environment. Athletico does not insist on being a friendly club.

Whether in the aversion to giving interviews, in closing the doors of the CT for journalistic coverage or in the way it relates, Hurricane aims to serve only one audience: its fans.

Image: Reproduction

When manifested, Petraglia is usually firm. And that sometimes also creates friction. “We were robbed, absurdly robbed. That’s what Brazilian football is like, that’s why I don’t give interviews. I speak the truth and I’m misunderstood”, he said when complaining about the arbitration in the duel with Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil.

Behind the scenes, the club is one of the strongest voices against the quota division foreseen in the formation of a League of Clubs in Brazil. Petraglia always repeats that he will not bow to the desire to keep clubs like Flamengo and Corinthians receiving much higher values ​​than others.

“What we want is to share better, fairer, and not for Flamengo to have 70 times the value of Athletico-PR in pay-per-view. 70 times in the same competition. Let them play alone. Let Flamengo play against Corinthians, Corinthians against Flamingo,” he said.

“We can conquer a place where no one thought we could be”

Felipão, coach of Athletico-PR, against Palmeiras for the Brasileirão Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Atletico became great. as showed the UOL Esporte, the club had a series of initiatives to start from Serie B ten years ago until the Libertadores final. These include professionalization, the production and sale of talent, investment in the team and appreciation for infrastructure.

With the firm and experienced technical command of Felipão, supported by a school of successful goalkeepers, the team had a unique trajectory in the dispute in which it is a finalist today.

As last year’s South American champion, Hurricane entered Libertadores already in the group stage. He passed Key B in second, with 10 points. In the round of 16, they faced Libertad and advanced with a win and a draw. In the quarters it was the turn to dispatch Estudiantes, and in the semi eliminated the current two-time champion of the competition, Palmeiras.

“All roads can only lead us to one place: our champion’s destiny”

Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Today, Hurricane defends an old dream of its president. It was in 2015, in an interview with Radio Band B that he advocated the Club World Cup, and the title, until the club’s centenary year, in 2024.

“We were champions of Serie B and A [do Brasileirão]we were almost two-time champions within the promised ten years, Libertadores vice-champions [2005]. This athletic family knows what is best and who deserves to be trusted. We will be, until our centenary, world champions”, he declared.

There’s still time. Everything will depend on what happens on the field of the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, in Guayaquil.