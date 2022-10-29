Atltico breaks fast, wins in Mineiro and relegates Juventude in Brazilian

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Dod hit a beautiful shot and guaranteed victory for Atltico in Mineiro

Atltico broke the fast of three games without winning in the Brazilian Championship. On Thursday night, in Mineiro, Galo had some scares, but was dominant and beat Juventude by 1-0, in a duel valid for the 34th round. The winning goal was scored in the first half, by Dod, with a beautiful finish. The gacho team ended up relegated to Serie B.

With the victory, Atltico were in the G6 and avoided being overtaken by their closest rivals in the classification. Galo reached 51 points, the same number as Athletico-PR, which is ahead by the number of triumphs – 14 against 13. Juventude are relegated to Serie B with four games to spare.

Atltico return to the field next Tuesday. Galo plays a direct confrontation against So Paulo, at 21:30, in Morumbi, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Juventude, relegated, will face Coritiba next Wednesday, at 7pm, at Alfredo Jaconi.

The game

Coach Cuca made some changes to the Atlético team for tonight’s game. Saram Zaracho, Rubens and Ademir for the entries of Nacho, Keno and Pavn.

Atltico pressured Juventude from the start and created good opportunities. Galo scored the ball out, took advantage of the opponent’s mistakes and almost scored in the first minutes with Keno and Nacho, who finished with danger.

The Rooster did not give space to the opponent and pressured a lot. And, quickly, came the first goal, which ended the fast of three games without scoring. After a table with Nacho, Keno launched in the area, Jair scored with his head, and Dod, free, finished beautifully, with no chance for goalkeeper Csar.: 1 to 0.

After the goal, Atltico didn’t slow down and went on top of Juventude, creating opportunities for danger. Sasha and Pavn finished dangerously. Galo also faltered a few times, with wrong choices in counterattacks that could be dangerous moves if the ball was better worked.

Juventude had two great chances in the first half. In the first, Yuri Lima headed free after a corner and forced Everson to make a spectacular save. In the second, Pitta received a free kick, but he finished badly and kicked it wide.

The second half started with the same rhythm as the first. Atltico are on top, pressing for the second goal. And the great chance was at 6″. Nacho invaded the area and was brought down by Paulo Henrique. Penalty scored for Galo. In the charge, the Argentine midfielder kicked for Csar’s defense – the ball still hit the post. On the rebound, Pavn kicked strong for another great save by the Juventude goalkeeper.

Atltico continued to press and squandered some new chances. In the best of them, Keno, free, headed badly and missed the chance to widen.

Cuca changed the team, changed the entire attack in search of more mobility and intensity. But it was Juventude who almost equalized, with a good move from the right. Rafinha stopped in Everson's defense. In the end, Atltico had more of the ball, but they had some scares from Juventude. Alvinegro, however, managed to hold the result to win again in the Brazilian Championship.

ATHLETIC 1 X 0 YOUTH

athletic

Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dod; Allan, Jair (Otvio, 35/2°T) and Nacho Fernndez (Caleb, 41/2°T); Pavn (Vargas (2/23), Keno (Zaracho, 2/23) and Eduardo Sasha (Alan Kardec, 2/23)

technician: cuca

Youth

Caesar; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson Kelven, Paulo Miranda and Rodrigo Soares; Jadson, Elton (Jean, 2/39 T) ​​and Yuri Lima (Ruan, 2/15 T); Chico (Bruno Nazrio, 25/2°T); Isidro Pitta (scar Ruz, 2/39) and Capixaba (Rafinha, 2/25)

technician: Lucas Zanella

Goal: Dod (11/1°T)

Yellow cards: Nacho Fernndez (30/2°T); Junior Alonso (45/2°T); Jean (46/2°T)

Reason: 34th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: miner

public: 18,298

Income: BRL 454,977.19

Date and time: Thursday, October 27, 7:30 pm

Transmission: Premiere

referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Fernanda Kruger (MT)

VAR: Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP)