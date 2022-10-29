Audiovisual filming in Lisbon generates a return of more than 150 ME in a decade

In a decade, Lisbon hosted the shooting of more than 800 film, audiovisual and photography productions, with spending budgets in excess of 150 million euros in the city, revealed today the Lisbon Film Commission (LFC).

The data are revealed by the Lisbon Film Commission, as it is marking ten years of existence “in order to expedite authorizations and procedures involved in filming requests”, from Portuguese and foreign producers in the city.

In a statement, the municipal structure reveals that the support given to cinematographic, audiovisual and photographic productions totaled more than 3.5 million euros in exemptions from payment of fees, spaces and municipal equipment.

The more than 800 productions took 15,000 days of shooting and filming in Lisbon, whose budgets spent in the city were over 150 million euros, says LFC.

The Lisbon Film Commission was created in 2012 by the municipality to monitor that type of production, “from the beginning of its shooting until its premiere at film festivals or in a commercial room”.

According to this structure, 2022 records a growth trend in the number of filming and photo sessions in Lisbon, close to the values ​​prior to the covid-19 pandemic, “with an emphasis on international co-productions”.

The most recent data indicate that in 2021 LFC received 551 orders for productions in the capital, while in 2020 – the year of greatest impact of the pandemic – there were 423 orders.

In 2019, 711 requests for filming and photo shoots were recorded.

Last year, most of the requests concerned advertising footage, for brands such as Volkswagen, Heineken, McDonald’s, Zara, Hermés, IKEA, Aldi, Iberdrola, Airbnb, among others.

Among the most recent productions shot in Lisbon are some episodes of the fifth season of the Spanish series “La Casa de Papel” (2020), the Indian comedy “Jab Harry Met Sejal” (2017), by Imtiaz Ali, the film “A promise” (2016), by Terry George, and also the works “Everybody Likes Jeanne” (2022), by Céline Deveaux, and “Heart of Stone”, by Tom Harper, starring Gal Gadot, which will only premiere in 2023.

In Portugal there are at least ten ‘film commissions’, structures that streamline and facilitate the presence of cinematographic and audiovisual productions, in particular foreign productions, and some of them work closely with regional tourism bodies and regional directorates of Culture.

Since 2019, there has also been the Portugal Film Commission (PFC), a mission structure created by the Ministry of Culture to “promote synergies between the creative industries and tourism and give Portugal visibility as an international film production destination”.

In conjunction with the PFC, the Tourism and Cinema Support Fund (FATC) was also created, with a system of incentives for cinema and audiovisual production and the capture of international footage for Portugal.

This fund will be endowed with 14 million euros in 2023, two million more than this year, according to the proposed State Budget (OE).