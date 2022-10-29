Bahia draws with Guarani and postpones access to the last round of Serie B

Bahia was guaranteed a spot in the Brasileirão elite until the 40th minute of the second half. But a penalty changed everything and Tricolor will decide its future in the last round of Serie B. The 1-1 draw with Guarani frustrated the approximately 50,000 fans who packed Fonte Nova and set a new audience record at the stadium. The two goals of the match were from a penalty, Lucas Mugni scored for Tricolor and Yuri Tanque scored for Bugre.

In the game in which he said goodbye to the fans of the 2022 season, Bahia lost for the second time the chance to guarantee a presence in next year’s Serie A. Last weekend, Tricolor also drew 1-1 with Vila Nova and missed the first opportunity to confirm the return to the elite of national football. This time, with one more point won, the frustration of not guaranteeing one of the four spots in Serie A is much greater than the fear of not going up.

As it reached 59 points, Tricolor will only be out of Serie A in 2023 in case of a combination of results. As they have 13 goals to go, Bahia would have to lose to CRB, in Maceió, and Sport needs to beat Vila Nova, in Goiânia, since the Pernambuco team has six goals to go. Another possible, but unlikely, combination is the victory of Ituano over Vasco and a rout for CRB, in a way that the difference in balance between Bahia and Vasco is reversed. It is currently 13 to 11 for the tricolor team.

Who did well: Yuri Tank

Guarani’s top scorer in Serie B, now with seven goals, the attacker’s entry was good for the Campinas team, which had lost offensive strength. With him on the field, Bugre reached the tie and almost turned the game around, already in extra time.

Who was bad: Vitor Jacaré

The striker could not be the relief that Bahia needed in many moments of the game. Tricolor’s number 29 could not overcome Guarani’s marking and was disarmed many times.

sold out stadium

NEW RECORD IN THE FONTE NOVA ARENA Audience: 48,464 paying

Income: BRL 1,463,374.00 — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) October 28, 2022

Almost 50,000 Bahia fans packed Fonte Nova for the match against Guarani. The paying public was 48,464 paying, for an income of R$ 1,463,374.00. It is the new stadium attendance record since the renovation for the 2014 World Cup, counting only duels between clubs.

tricolor pressure

Clearly, Bahia’s strategy was to be able to score in the first minutes of the match. So much so that the home team occupied the offensive field at the beginning of the game and it was the moment of greatest pressure. The attitude on the field only changed after Mugni opened the scoring.

goal disallowed

After four minutes, Fonte Nova celebrated Matheus Davó’s goal. However, the striker was offside and the goal was correctly disallowed.

penalty with var

Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio didn’t see Darlan’s penalty on Davó, but VAR didn’t let it pass. After reviewing the bid, the referee confirmed the maximum penalty. Lucas Mugni hit with class and put Bahia ahead on the scoreboard.

Guarani misses good chance

Without the pressure imposed by Bahia in the first minutes of the game, Guarani was the one who had the ball at his feet the longest. With no risk of relegation, Bugre exchanged passes with tranquility and began to play in the nervousness of Bahia. Still in the first half, the Campinas team created a great chance to tie the match, but defender Luiz Otávio saved it.

Guarani presses

If at the beginning of the first half it was Bahia who arrived with danger, the beginning of the final stage belonged to Guarani. The São Paulo team arrived a few times with danger, giving work to goalkeeper Mateus Claus, who made at least two good saves.

Baroque balances the game after changes

As Guarani took over the game, coach Eduardo Barroca did not take long to make two changes. The entries of Rezende and Raí Nascimento, in the places of Ricardo Goulart and Caio Vidal, had made Tricolor balance the match again. Bugre was no longer able to create chances as it was doing, in addition to Bahia coming back with danger in the goal defended by Kozlinski.

Another penalty with the help of VAR

In the same area, but now in favor of Guarani, it was referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio’s turn to consult VAR to award a penalty for the team from Campinas. Miqueias blocked Mateus Ludke’s kick with his hand. The penalty was taken by Yuri Tanque, who hit very well and converted.

DATASHEET:

BAHIA 1 x 1 GUARANI

Competition: 37th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Fonte Nova, in Salvador (MG)

Date and time: October 28, 2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Marcinho and Micah (BAH); Giovanni Augusto and Madison (GUA)

goals: Lucas Mugni in the 10th minute of the first half; Yuri Tanque in the 40th minute of the second half

BAHIA: Matthew Claus; Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Luiz Henrique (Miqueias); Patrick, Mugni and Ricardo Goulart (Rezende), Caio Vidal (Raí Nascimento), Vitor Jacaré (Matheus Bahia) and Matheus Davó (Ytalo). Technician: Eduardo Baroca

GUARANI: Kozlinski; Alvariño (Mateus Ludke) João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Leandro Vilela, Rodrigo Andrade (Madison) and Giovanni Augusto (Yuri Tanque); Isaque (Edson Carioca), Yago (Bruno José) and Jenison. Technician: Mozart Santos