Bahia gives Guarani a draw at the end and loses the chance to confirm early access in Serie B

In a game worth Bahia’s early access to Serie AO Steel Tricolor received Guarani for the penultimate round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship on Friday night, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA). With penalty goals, Argentine Lucas Mugni even opened the scoring for the hosts, but Yuri Tanque left everything the same and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Thus, the Bahian team loses the chance to guarantee the return to the national football elite with a round to spare. With the tie, it reaches 59 points, in third place, and can still be overtaken by Ituano (57) or Sport (56), who are outside the G4 at the moment. Thus, with Vasco also in the dispute, four teams are fighting for two spots in the Brazilian in the last round of the competition.

On the other hand, Bugre, which has already guaranteed its permanence in Serie B, only fulfills the table and makes a good end of the championship. Now, the team from Campinas remains in 11th position, with 48 points gained.

The next round, as it is the last of the competition, has all the games happening at the same time. That’s why, at 6:30 pm (Brasília time) on Sunday (6), Bahia will play the game of the year with CRB, at the Rei Pelé stadium, while Guarani welcomes Chapecoense, at the Golden Earring of the Princess.

The duel between Bahia and Guarani

Seeking to secure access in front of their fans, Bahia went on the attack and almost opened the scoring after two minutes of play. Lucas Mugni took a free-kick from the left, the ball passed through the area and Ignacio completed it on the second post, over the goal.

Tricolor Baiano continued to press and, three minutes later, even scored with Matheus Davó after a cross by Luiz Henrique. However, the forward was ahead of the penultimate defender and the goal was disallowed for offside.

Then, at seven, Derlan missed Davó inside the area. Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio checked the play in VAR and awarded a penalty for Bahia. In the charge, Lucas Mugni displaced Kozlinski and opened the scoring at Fonte Nova.

Even after the goal, the hosts continued on top and were in danger again. At 11, Caio Vidal received in the area, hit the exit of Kozslinski, but the goalkeeper of Bugre avoided the second of the Bahians.

Guarani, in turn, reached the 30th minute for the first time. Rodrigo Andrade made a nice play on the left and rolled to Isaque, who hit the goal. The ball just didn’t go in because of Luiz de Otávio’s head deflection, who pushed it away.

In the return of the interval, the Guarani even looked for the tie. First, at seven, Yago took a risk from afar and Mateus Claus jumped into the corner to defend. Then, at 12, Giovanni Augusto took a free-kick from the right, João Victor headed it and the goalkeeper made a great save to prevent the equalizer.

When the game seemed to be heading towards a quiet victory for Bahia, defender Miqueias touched his arm in a kick by Mateus Ludke. Thus, the referee awarded a penalty. Yuri Tanque took the kick and tied the match at 40 minutes of the final stage.

