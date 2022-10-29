Barbie against inflation is Mattel’s long-term bet

Photo: Reproduction / Mattel

Stock analysts are, in general, men and, without exception, serious. Therefore, one cannot imagine a group of these professionals in a heated discussion about what will happen with Barbie. yes, the best selling doll in the world. However, that’s what happened this week, when the French company Mattel, which produces the doll, released its results for the third quarter.

The numbers were lower than expected. The company frustrated revenue expectations, but exceeded profit expectations. At sales were steady at $1.76 billion, below estimates of US$ 1.78 billion. After accounting for currency fluctuations, net sales increased 3% at constant currency, Mattel said. The company also lowered its 2022 earnings guidance to $1.42 from $1.48 previously.

The message from Mattel’s CEO, Ynon Kreiz, to Wall Street on Thursday (27) was: Don’t underestimate the power of Barbie or the strength of Mattel’s turnaround plans. He was trying to draw attention to the positive side of the results.

The numbers worried investors, who fear that inflation will interrupt the trajectory of recovery that the company started in recent years. Kreiz said investors should read full-year results as a sign that the company’s turnaround strategy continues to be profitable rather than focusing on the third quarter.

“We are in the midst of a challenging economic environment, but our year-to-date results with double-digit growth in net sales, adjusted Ebitda, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share show that we are successfully navigating a complex landscape and our strategy is on track. working,” he said. “We believe our fundamentals are strong and are very confident in our multi-year growth trajectory.”

Don’t doubt Barbie

What may have worried Wall Street more than those numbers was Mattel’s acknowledgment that sales of Barbie, its flagship brand, dropped 3% in the third quarter. Much of the conference call involved the doll and its earning potential in the future. “There is a lot of skepticism about whether Barbie sales can grow in 2023,” UBS’ Arpine Kocharian said on the conference call.

While Mattel executives are anticipating good results with the release of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Kocharian noted that betting on a live-action movie “can be a little tricky.” But Kreiz and Mattel president and COO Richard Dickson have repeatedly emphasized their love for Barbie.

“We are incredibly confident in Barbie for a number of reasons,” Dickson said. Chief among them is the sustained growth that Barbie has enjoyed over the past five years. The brand has doubled in size during that time and has been the top-selling global brand for the past two years, Dickson said.

Even more encouraging, Dickson said, is that despite the third-quarter decline, Barbie’s year-to-date gross sales increased 3% in constant currency, an impressive growth that adds to record sales in 2021.

It’s the Barbie’s licensing potential appears to be limitless. On Thursday, the Italian luxury automaker announced that it has partnered with Mattel on what Maserati called “an audacious collaboration” – a Barbie-themed ultra-limited-edition luxury SUV created as one of the Christmas gifts. costume by Neiman Marcus.

Photo: Maserati / Publicity

Much of Mattel’s growth strategy has depended on expanding its reach in entertainment and leveraging the power of its brands through a growing number of film and television products.

Higher costs, particularly for ocean freight and materials such as resins and zinc, hurt profit margins during the quarter, Mattel said. But the company expects sales to pick up during the fourth quarter and that consumers this year will return to pre-pandemic patterns of doing a lot of shopping at the end of the holiday season.

Kreiz is confident that Mattel is well positioned to have a successful fourth quarter and holiday season.

“We believe that big major brands and quality products will end up winning the season,” he said during the conference call. “That’s what we’re focused on. This is where we stand out.” And the brand that Mattel is betting on is Barbie.

