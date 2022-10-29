Barcelona prepares a reshuffle in the squad and aims to hire a big name from Flamengo

Regardless of the outcome, Barcelona’s season will not be, even close, the way the club, board and players had hoped.

Despite the excellent campaign in La Liga, the team led by Xavi was eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and will now play in the Europa League. In addition to the technical part, this early fall also represents a great financial loss for the club, which was aiming, at least, for the quarter-finals of the competition.

In this way, the tendency is that there will be a new reformulation in the team, with players such as Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Memphis Depay being able to be negotiated in the next transfer window, in January.

Matheus França enters the crosshairs

Thus, the team will turn its eyes to young promises, with midfielder Matheus França, considered by many as the main jewel of Flamengo, one of the main targets. This is what the newspaper Sport, from Spain published.

Matheus França is only 18 years old, but he has already played 20 games for Flamengo’s professional team, with 5 goals scored. However, getting him out of Rio will not be an easy task, as his fine is an incredible 100 million euros.