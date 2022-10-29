‘Barrados’ star’s girlfriend reveals how she hit the points with Megan Fox to manage children – Monet

+



Sharna Burgess, girlfriend of actor Brian Austin Green, revealed that she sought out actress Megan Fox, his ex-wife, to reconcile matters relating to the ex-couple’s three children.

The information was published by People magazine, which reflected Sharna’s participation in Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast. The 36-year-old influencer started dating the ‘Barrados no Baile’ star at the beginning of last year and is already expecting a child from the actor.

Brian Austin Green (48 years old), however, is already the father of four children, three of which came from his relationship with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, with whom he was married between 2010 and 2020. , Sharna took the lead and wanted to keep everything in line with the ‘Transformers’ actress.

“After we’d been dating for about four or five months, I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number?’ I’d love to text her… I’d love to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you want to know anything about me or if you want coffee, let me know. any way I can help you be a part of this situation, let me know.’”

According to Sharna, Megan Fox enjoyed the contact. “I think she really liked that and said, ‘Thank you.’ And she thanked me for being great with her kids too.”

About comparisons with the 36-year-old actress, the influencer is very well resolved. “You can’t get into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave everything they’ve been through. Brian has had a lifetime with someone else and babies,” she said.

“I wanted to know him, support him, love him…but there’s no comparison, and why would you compare? [a relação deles] obviously it didn’t work for some reason. To me, comparing myself to that or bringing that into this relationship makes no sense.”

This whole mature account comes after a lot of beef between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, mostly from the time they were getting divorced in mid-2020.

In August 2020, the ex-husband mocked a post of Megan Fox melting for her current boyfriend, rocker Machine Gun Kelly. First, the actress posted a photo with MGK and captioned it: “Painfully handsome boy… My heart is yours.” A short time later, Brian shared a snap with the four children with clear mockery as he similarly captioned: “ Painfully handsome boys… My heart goes out to you.”

In November of that same year, Megan Fox also publicly paid back in a post by her ex-husband with a photo in which he appears with their youngest son. “Hope you all had a great Halloween!!,” Brian Green wrote in the image’s caption.

Megan Fox then wrote a comment and accused him of using his kids to appear: “Why is Journey in this picture? It’s not difficult to cut it. Or choose a photo in which none of them appear. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, but notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your children. But I don’t know why you keep using them on Instagram.”

She closed by stating, “You are so intoxicated with exploring the twisted narrative where I am an absentee mom and you are the eternally devoted daddy of the year. You’re only with them half the time. Congratulations on being a truly exceptional human being! Why do you need the internet to echo what should be evident about how your kids love you?”