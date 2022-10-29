Barry Keoghan hints at the future of the DC villain

Barry Keoghan, who played the Joker in The Batmanby Matt Reeves, opened up about future plans for the villain role.

after the trilogy The dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, which featured Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker, Reeves’ version of the classic DC hero starred Robert Pattinson as the titular character. Launched earlier this year, The Batman featured other famous characters in the Caped Crusader library, including James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/The Penguin (Colin Farrell). ), and the movie villain The Riddler (Paul Dano).

At the end of The Batman, once the Riddler has been placed in Arkham State Hospital, the villain befriends the inmate in the cell next to him, revealed to be the classic villain of the franchise. Batman the Joker (Barry Keoghan). When a deleted scene from Batman was released by Warner Bros., viewers were treated to an extended view of the latest version of the villain. Played by Barry Keoghan, who also starred in eternal, in this latest iteration, his face was revealed to be heavily scarred and he had a shock of green hair peeking through. Despite this brief appearance, fans were excited by the possible The Batman 2.

Therefore, in a conversation with to GQ, Barry Keoghan teased his story as the Joker in the expanding universe of The Batman. Despite mentioning his hopes of playing less sinister roles in the future, he confirmed that he’s excited to reprise the role of the Joker for an extended period of time. While he couldn’t reveal much about the matter, he stated that he envisioned his own version of the classic villain, “that you haven’t seen”.

“I would love to show a little bow of him. If I could bring it to life, it would be amazing and I would give you my version, which you haven’t seen yet.”

Finally, it is worth remembering that, Keoghan revealed his only request for the Joker character, which was that no amount of makeup or prosthetics would cover or interfere with his natural blue eyes, so that the villain would not lose his humanity in the eyes of the viewers.

Louise Barbosa