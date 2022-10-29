Best Smart Plug Adapter to Buy | TudoCelular Guide

One of the obstacles when looking to make the home smart is the need to invest in new products that talk directly to the internet, which often means dispensing with an appliance that is still functional and serves the user well. Knowing this, manufacturers have also started to sell smart plug adapters, which as the name implies, allow you to add an item that will give you the ability to turn on and off by personal assistants, in a smaller and more coherent investment.

In general, smart plug adapters are almost parameterized, which ends up being more related to brand preference.

Available in two models, i2GO’s smart sockets support devices that have a standard 10A socket and are distinguished by the shape of the external housing, with one having a more square look and the other, thinner and pill-like.

Another square-shaped option seen in Brazilian stores is the Geonav solution, sold as “Hi Geonav 10A Smart Socket Adapter”, the accessory supports appliances with a 10A plug and has a square shape with rounded corners and a small button located on the left side. .

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the Multilaser Liv SE231 adapter is available only with 10A and features a physical button for manual activation as a differential. In addition, it has the option of creating a timer or scheduling the activations.

With a look similar to the one seen on the Multilaser Liv SE231, the Ekaza Smart Socket’s main differential is the offer of a 16A option, thus guaranteeing support for some products that are not normally compatible with the lower standard of 10A.

This option was included in our selection for a reason: the practicality of bringing two additional USB-A inputs that accompany the traditional socket input, which means that you can use this smart socket to charge your tablet or smartphone without having to resort to the adapter. on a trip.

If you already have Positivo Casa Inteligente products, a coherent alternative would be to also invest in the brand’s sockets, thus facilitating management and not forcing you to have another application to configure everything. One of the positive points of Positivo (pardon the pun) is having access to 10A or 16A versions and also the warranty with uncomplicated service by the brand.

