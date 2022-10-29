Best SSD to buy | TudoCelular Guide

An important part of notebooks and PCs, the SSD has become, over time, a first-rate necessity for those who want more performance, whether in equipment built from scratch or in upgrades to survive those that came with an HDD. Knowing this, we decided to compile here some good SSD alternatives for official purchase in Brazil, helping you to select the option that best fits your profile and thus have the long-awaited happy ending with your digital companion.

















In this guide, you can find more information about the SSDs listed below. It is worth taking a close look at the specification tables in particular, which will also help you understand the differences between each option and which one goes towards what you want.

Kingston A400





A good alternative for those who want to upgrade their PC or notebook on a budget, the Kingston A400 can be found in options with 120 GB, 240 GB, 480 GB or 960 GB and values ​​that are around R$ 500 in the version with greater storage. Its format is the traditional 2.5″, which can be installed either on desktops (depending on the case, an adapter may be needed) or on notebooks, replacing the standard HDD or being added as a second disk, if the notebook supports it.

Storage Reading Recording

120 GB 500 MB/s 320 MB/s

240 GB 500 MB/s 350 MB/s

480 GB 500 MB/s 450 MB/s

960 GB 500 MB/s 450 MB/s







WD Green SN350





I know, you want a cheaper SSD, but the focus is an NVMe, right? So it is worth giving a thought to the WD Green SN350, entry-level model of the brand that has models ranging from 240 GB to 2 TB and maximum read and write speed respectively of 2400 MB/s and 3000 MB/s, obviously these are numbers for the model with the most storage, as seen in the table below.

Storage Reading Recording

240 GB 2400 MB/s 900 MB/s

480 GB 2400 MB/s 1650 MB/s

960 GB 2400 MB/s 1900 MB/s

1 TB 3200 MB/s 2500 MB/s

2 TB 3200 MB/s 3000 MB/s







WD Green WDSG3G0A





In addition to the Kingston A400, another cost-effective alternative is the WD Green WDS G3G0A, which has options ranging from the basic 240 GB to 2 TB and prices as interesting as the Kingston model. It is worth remembering that this model is in 2.5″ format and connects to the PC or notebook via SATA input.

Storage Reading Recording

240 GB 545 MB/s 430 MB/s

480 GB 545 MB/s 430 MB/s

1 TB 545 MB/s 550 MB/s

2 TB 545 MB/s 550 MB/s







Kingston Fury Renegade





Part of Kingston’s gaming line, the Fury Renegade is an interesting option for those who want an M2 SSD with good speed ratings, resulting in cutting-edge performance to make gameplay fluid and also allowing tasks such as video editing to be performed. comfortably on your PC or notebook. The format used in this SSD is PCIe NVMe 2280 and does not have an integrated heatsink.

Storage Reading Recording

500 GB 7300 MB/s 3900 MB/s

1 TB 7300 MB/s 6000 MB/s

2 TB 7300 MB/s 7000 MB/s

4 TB 7300 MB/s 7000 MB/s







Corsair Force MP600 Pro LPX





If you want an M2 SSD with more advanced performance, the option that can suit you better is the Corsair Force MP600 Pro LPX, which offers options ranging from 500 GB to 4 TB and speeds of up to 7100 MB/s for read and 6800 MB /s on recording (depending on the model, as seen below). An important highlight when talking about the Corsair Force MP600 Pro LPX is that it has a pre-installed aluminum heatsink and a compact design that helps to disperse heat and reduce the loss of performance. Not least, it’s compatible with the PS5 and has a 5-year warranty.

Storage Reading Recording

500 GB 7100 MB/s 3700 MB/s

1 TB 7100 MB/s 3700 MB/s

2 TB 7100 MB/s 6800 MB/s

4 TB 7100 MB/s 6800 MB/s







Corsair MP400





To close our list of SSDs, we have the Corsair MP400 that offers storage options that reach 8 TB in the most advanced version and speeds of up to 3480 MB/s for reading and up to 3000 MB/s for writing files. This SSD is a good alternative especially for those who want as much space as possible while spending little, with good performance, especially if we consider options from 2 TB onwards.