‘Blonde’ and the fictional narrative of what could have happened to Marilyn • Marília News

I recently checked out the movie ‘Blonde’, inspired by the eponymous romanced biography of sex symbol Marilyn Monroe. The biography, written by the competent writer and university professor Joyce Carol Oates, has always been among the books that have inspired debate.

Joyce Carol Oates, who has been teaching creative writing for longer than I have in her life, fictionalized the biographical plot of Norma Jeane Mortenson, a stunning slender blonde born in 1926 who, at 168 cm tall and weighing just over 50 kilos, left the world astonished.

Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film directed by Andrew Dominik, really manages to convince the viewer that those scenes form a real record of the life of the most desired actress of Hollywood’s golden age.

The golden age of the capital of world cinema spans the decades from 1920 to 1960. For some critics, the golden years of North American studios would end with the thriller ‘Psycho’, directed by the master of the art of scaring others, Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980).

Once, when I was asked who were the four greatest filmmakers of all time, I had no doubt and listed them: Alfred Hitchcock, John Ford (1894-19730), Clint Eastwood (1930) and the Brazilian Amácio Mazzaropi (1912-1981). But this is a subject for another chronicle.

I quote here the four shackles of the truco game of the seventh art so that we can understand what is unique about ‘Blonde’: an answer to satisfy our intense curiosity about Monroe’s life.

The four filmmakers knew – even though Eastwood, a nonagenarian continues to produce films and ‘Cry Macho’ from 2021 was his last work – to narrate their stories respecting their context and dialoguing with the essence of their audience.

Mazzaropi brought to the screen the indignation of the redneck who resists the progress that, little by little, is devastating his world. Hitchcock, on the other hand, never gave us peace of mind when he turned on a shower. Certainly, after ‘Psycho’, a lot of people checked that the door was securely locked before taking that relaxing shower.

Ford showed that our heroes sometimes take hasty actions and then need to show strength so they don’t succumb to the consequences they caused. In ‘Blonde’ we watch – although fictionalized in many parts – the B-side of a star, thus getting very close to that famous saying that is often heard in our region: Ah, ‘you only see the drops I take, but the falls that I take no one to see!’.

The feature about Marilyn Monroe has a contemporary language, adopts a modern aesthetic and triggers poetic scenes, with reflective immersions. Good movie session, especially for those who admire the seventh art.