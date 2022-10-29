Bolsonaro gets serious after debate and is removed from press conference by advisors – 10/29/2022

Reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave an interview with fits of anger after the Globo debate. The press conference ended with the president banging on the table.

As the questions were asked, the president’s anger increased, so much so that Fabio Wajngarten, responsible for the campaign’s communications area, had his interview interrupted because an aide arrived running and asked in an alarmed tone: “Get him out of there”.

Withdrawn by advisors. Bolsonaro had the reaction of knocking on the table when asked about the campaign act of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Complexo de Alemão.

The Folha de S.Paulo reporter informed that the entire Rio press knows that the organizer of the visit is a known communicator and not involved with drug trafficking, as the president suggests. Hearing this sentence, Bolsonaro reacted by screaming.

“Do you have the morals to call me a liar?” he asked.

The phrase was followed by a knock on the table. The two began talking at the same time as aides to the president tried to interrupt the scene. Elected senator Sergio Moro (União-PR) gave the president a poke in the arm and said “calm down”.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mauro Cid’s assistant was much more decisive. He stepped in and dragged Bolsonaro off the stage. At the same time, helpers were running towards Wajngarten asking for help.

“I’m president of the Republic. I was a candidate inside.” The president’s first moment of irritation already occurred when Rede Globo’s advisor announced, over the microphone, that there was only 1 minute left for the conclusion of the time agreed with the company.

“Candidate, you have a minute”, he said, by protocol – which the current president displeased.

Am I a candidate or am I president? If you’re a candidate, I’m leaving. I’m a candidate, I’m leaving. So please. I am President of the Republic. Candidate I was in there.”

Jair Bolsonaro, president and reelection candidate

He also refused to leave the pulpit when told that time was up, even though he was called “president” by the aide.

“No, no, no. I’ll keep talking here. Wait, please, I’m polite as hell. If I think it’s bad, I’ll leave. I want to keep talking. I’ll talk to you for 1 hour, don’t cut my reasoning,” Bolsonaro said.

The time of 10 minutes after the debate is established by mutual agreement between the two candidacies and may or may not be used in full, but it must be made equally available, a prerequisite of the Electoral Legislation.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for example, gave up his time and gave way to the vice-presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who did not give an interview, just made a statement about the transfer of drug dealer Marcola .

“I don’t speak Spanish or Portuguese,” Bolsonaro told a Portuguese journalist. At the press conference, the PL candidate was asked by a journalist from the ATP, from Portugal, about the image of Brazil abroad, but said he did not understand the question.

The reporter offered to repeat the question, but the president declined.

“I don’t know if I understood what you said. But if I keep repeating it, I will continue not to understand,” Bolsonaro said. “It’s just that I don’t speak Spanish or Portunhol”, he added, in response to Portuguese.

“I don’t speak Portuguese”, countered the journalist, who had asked the question in Portuguese.

*Participated in this coverage: In São Paulo: Ana Paula Bimbati, Beatriz Gomes, Felipe Pereira, Herculano Barreto Filho, Isabela Aleixo, Juliana Arreguy, Letícia Mutchnik, Lucas Borges Teixeira, Stella Borges, Saulo Pereira Guimarães and Wanderley Preite Sobrinho. In Rio de Janeiro: Lola Ferreira. In Brasília: Camila Turtelli, Leonardo Martins and Paulo Roberto Netto. Collaboration for UOL: Amanda Araújo, Weudson Ribeiro and Pedro Villas Boas.