Botafogo makes 15 more payments and can reach R$ 30 million in labor debts paid off in just three months

THE SAF of Botafogo will carry out in the next few days 15 more payments of the club’s labor debts through the Centralized Execution System (RCE), informs journalist Matheus Mandy. Seven of these payments will be to close old cases.

In this cake there are still payments that will practically settle the debt with other former players, such as the cases of Donizete panther and César Prateswhich will still have a small residue to receive in the coming months.

Also according to Mandy, the amount paid by the Botafogo SAF to pay off labor debts via CER should reach R$ 30 million in just three months. New deposits are planned in November and January, after the Judiciary recess that takes place in December.

