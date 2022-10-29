Brazilian to direct two episodes of season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

There is a Brazilian behind “The Handmaid’s Tale”. Natalia Leite is responsible for directing the next two episodes of the series that will be made available on Hulu, Disney’s American streaming. The filmmaker directed chapters S05E07 “No Man’s Land” and S05E08 “Motherland”.

Natalia, born and raised in São Paulo, studied at the São Francisco Art Institute. In 2006, she moved to New York, where she began writing, directing and producing her own low-budget short films, which were shown at international festivals and began her career by exhibiting art drawings, photographs and films in galleries.

The director has in her curriculum, mainly, lower-budget productions, such as the film “Bare”, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2015. Her second feature, “MFA”, premiered at SXSW in March 2017. , and was nominated for a Grand Jury Award. She also directed two episodes of the series “Love, Victor”, a spin-off of “With Love, Simon”. According to IMDb, the Brazilian has her name credited in 17 different productions.

Episode 7 premieres on Hulu this Wednesday (19) and on Sunday (30) in Brazil by UOL Play and Paramount Plus. Episode 8 premieres on another Wednesday, the 26th, on Hulu and on Sunday, November 6, in Brazil. According to Hulu, the official description of the chapter directed by Natália Leite and written by Rachel Shukert, states: “Alone and isolated, June and Serena form an unlikely duo as they must find a way to survive together.”

The plot of the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” takes place with June (Elisabeth Moss) facing the consequences after the death of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), while Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) continues to try to expand her power and influence from a regime. oppressor in the country.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

It is worth remembering that “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for the sixth and final year by streaming Hulu. The good news is that the story shouldn’t stop there. With 15 Emmy awards under its belt, the series was created by Bruce Miller — a director who is already developing “The Testaments,” a sequel that takes on the story years later. Based on the book written by Margaret Atwood, the spin-off will also come out on Hulu, but for now there is no release date.

For those who want to marathon the production, all seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale” so far are available for streaming on Globoplay and Paramount+. Check out last year’s trailer: