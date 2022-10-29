Breathtaking, Breathtaking Tom Cruise Movie On Netflix Won’t Let You Blink

Action narratives are based on a pronounced ambiguity in nature. If, on the one hand, these stories, full of direct confrontations, persecutions that often exhaust the spectator, shootings that, by very little, do not massacre the poor candidate for the savior of humanity, they also contain lessons about how we were giving up the daily pleasure that is the miracle of life; we let ourselves be deafened by the silent appeals that the rivers, the seas, the forests, the air direct to us; we accept the misleading premise that we will only achieve progress through methodical environmental degradation, which will, of course, lead to our own demise. Faced with plots like these, we realize that the world sometimes resembles an avenue, wide and immense, lost in the endless city, along which we wander in the dead hours of a deserted dawn. As we advance and allow ourselves to disappear through its concrete and pitch intestines, naively thinking that we are close to the exit, we have less certainty as to where we actually find ourselves. We can only continue this wandering blindly and hope that some kind soul will come to rescue us, as if every second we had had turned into a priceless treasure and each turn of the clock was the last, the crucial one, for us to achieve our dream. redemption.

Tom Cruise is perfectly suited to these messianic types, who save humanity from itself out of principles—and other motivations that never remain clear enough. Its Ethan Hunt, cinema’s longest-running anti-hero, has spanned more than a quarter of a century climbing quarries, jumping off bridges, learning to pilot helicopters in practice and, most importantly, holding productions whose budget is well over a hundred. of millions of dollars, in stories that go on for more than the two protocol hours of the cinematographic market, and often continue to reverberate in the spectator’s head for weeks on end. This is what happens in “Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation” (2015), in which Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie begin the successful partnership also seen in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect” (2018), and which promises to extend for two more seasons, in 2023 and 2024.

Here, McQuarrie begins to scrutinize what is to be seen in “Fallout Effect”. Ethan Hunt, who at this point in time has already become his filmic alter ego, takes charge of a Syndicate, an association of former CIA agents, the American agency responsible for international espionage and counter-intelligence operations, which are still active. , providing punctual services without public opinion having the chance to interfere. As always happens in corporations of very powerful people who almost never submit to the scrutiny of the law, the Apostles emerge in the Syndicate, a bioterrorist branch of the faction that, without very well defined purposes other than to spread chaos through apocalyptic manifestos , infiltrates the IMF, the Impossible Missions Force, in the figure of one John Lark, who plans to steal the plutonium load needed to develop not one, but three nuclear bombs. In “Secret Nation”, the director only hints at these new tasks of Hunt, preferring, rightly, the elaboration of Solomon Lane, the psychopath played by Sean Harris, whose wrath will have to contain. After a few twists and turns, the reckoning between the two finally takes place, but Lane, as attested in “Fallout Effect”, continues to keep the good guy awake at night.

Another of McQuarrie’s top goals is not putting all his eggs in a single basket (which has always stood up to the challenge gallantly, by the way) and betting on the supporting players. It’s hard to be categorical as to who stands out more in the highly qualified supporting cast, whether Alan Hunley, Alec Baldwin’s IMF chief, who hints at a glimpse of the ethical conflicts that the 2018 film delves into; if Benji, the bumbling CIA bureaucrat played by Simon Pegg, pure charisma; or Luther Stickell, the gentle giant from Ving Rhames. If I had to risk one, or rather one, I would even have the Swedish Rebecca Ferguson in the skin of Ilsa, an obvious tribute to the character of Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982) in “Casablanca” (1942), by Michael Curtiz (1886-1982). 1962), whose similarity is startling. As in Bergman’s anti-girl, Ilsa’s impudence is the salt of “Mission: Impossible – Secret Nation”, and this anti-novel, on the verge of destruction for one and the other, embodies the best passages, from this film and what follows. .

Movie: Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation

Direction: Christopher McQuarrie

Year: 2015

Genres: Thriller/Adventure/Action

Note: 10/10