Brie Larson Says We’ll See Many More “Flight” Scenes In The Marvels Movie ~ Marvel Universe 616

When it comes to The Marvels, one thing is for sure: the Captain Marvel sequel will have plenty of high-flying action. According to franchise protagonist Brie Larson, this action is what sets the two films apart from each other. The Oscar-winning actress said that while filming the sequel, she had a lot more cable work, which made filming more difficult to complete.

“Another thing about cables is that it looks so much fun and cute for people to forget [que é um trabalho árduo]. You don’t want to make it a big deal, but it’s uncomfortable,” Larson told Entertainment Weekly at D23. That’s when her Marvels co-star Iman Vellani added, “I think it’s amazing and fun.”

Larson was quick to clarify that she, too, had the time of her life on the project:

“Let me be clear,” Larson added. “It’s amazing, but what’s different with this one from the last one is that Carol didn’t fly all the way to the end, so I didn’t have as much cable work, so this one, there was just a new muscle group that was in pain.”

The Marvels will bring together the heroes Carol Danvers of Brie Larson and Monica Rambeau of Teyonah Parris and Kamala Khan of Iman Vellani, respectively Captain Marvel, Photon and Ms Marvel. There are also the names already linked to the sequel by Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Other than that, rumors are that Lashana Lynch, Jude Law and Shamier Anderson would also be in the film. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and has a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. The theatrical release is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

Gravedigger



