Bye, Lego robots! Company announces end of Mindstorms line

Lego has announced that it will withdraw one of its most traditional lines: Mindstorms, which has been teaching robotics and programming principles since 1998.

Created in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the collection used sophisticated parts from the Technic series and other unique features such as pistons, gears, tracks and electronic circuitry. Robots and assembled vehicles could be programmed to actually move around or perform small actions.

The kits will stop being produced later this year. The mobile app to program them will still work, but should be supported for the next two years, according to Gizmodo.

The line was considered a success for its 24 years. With it, a unique Lego processing unit, called Brick (“Brick”), was developed. In 2006, the new generation of Mindstorms was created, christened NXT, and, in 2013, another evolution, with the EV3 robotics platform and mobile applications.

“Now that we have several other priorities in the Lego Education and Build & Code experiences [“Construa e Programe”]we decided to focus our resources and future plans on redirecting the Mindstorms team and its expertise in different areas of the business”, the company revealed, in a formal statement to the specialized magazine Brick Fanatics.