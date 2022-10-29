Calleri’s top-scoring season in his career

São Paulo beat Atlético-GO this Thursday (27), 2-1, at Morumbi, and consolidated itself in eighth position in the Brazilian Championship. One of the goals of the São Paulo team was scored by Jonathan Calleri, the team’s top scorer in 2022, with 25 balls in the net.

Calleri is experiencing his most prolific season of his career. The 25 goals in 63 matches are the athlete’s best numbers compared to his stints at other clubs. In the entire period that he was in Europe, for example, the striker never exceeded 12 balls in the net in a single season.

The player surpassed this mark only twice: in his other spell at Tricolor Paulista, in 2016, when he scored 16 goals, and at Boca Juniors, the previous year, when he hit the net on 23 occasions.

Decisive, the Argentine has scored important goals for São Paulo in this final stretch of the year. There were three goals in the last six games, helping the club to continue to fight for a spot in the Pré-Libertadores in 2023. By comparison, he scored five times in the last year, in 16 games.

With four games remaining in the 2022 season, Calleri is on track to expand his numbers. He will have another chance to score next Tuesday (1), when São Paulo receives Atlético-MG in Morumbi, at 21:30 (Brasília), for the Brasileirão.