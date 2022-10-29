Canaã Transporte reaches its 10th zero km bus

Canaã Transporte de Luxo received its tenth zero km bus in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the multinational bus manufacturer Marcopolo in Caxias-RS.

In addition to the owner partner, Dr Fagner Andrade, Mr. Allan, Marcopolo’s body sales manager, together with the quality management of the Rio Grande do Sul bus manufacturer.

All Canaã Transporte buses are manufactured by Marcopolo on the Volvo bus chassis, “configuring an important customer for Marcopolo in the state of Pará and in Brazil, which is why the special reception”, stressed the director, Mr. Alan.

The novelty in this bus number 10, model G7 1050, which already comes with panoramic windows. It was a commemorative internal configuration with technology and comfort items such as 110 volt outlets, USB chargers, Wi-Fi internet, Orbe media system that allows the connection of the cell phone with more than a thousand films on its platform, LCD televisions, lighting special interior, air conditioning by the Valeo brand with individual ducting system, also a fridge, freezer and the main Soft semi-sleeper armchairs for a comfortable trip.

According to the management of Canaã Transporte, more news is coming soon, with the pace of growth provided by the resumption of tourism, the company hopes to be ahead of the others in the south of the state of Pará, carrying joys and travel experience associated with the name of the city. from Canaã dos Carajás to the four corners of Brazil!