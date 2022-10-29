Candy: miniseries with Jessica Biel premieres on the 27th

candy is the new crime drama miniseries based on real events. Starring Jessica Biel, the novelty arrives exclusively on Star+ on July 27 with its 5 episodes.

Set in Texas in 1980, the miniseries revolves around the true story of the crime committed by Candy Montgomerya woman who is both a mother and a housewife, and who seems to have everything that is “socially expected”: a good husband, two children and a beautiful house. Candy even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But when the pressure of discomfort starts to build inside her, her actions call for a little freedom.

Check out the trailer:

“candy” stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza. Robin Veith, three-time Emmy nominee® (Mad Men, The Act), is the pilot writer and executive producer of the series. Nick Antosca (The Act, Revenge Cherry Flavor) is executive producer for Eat the Cat alongside Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) are executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) is director of the pilot, as well as executive producer. The miniseries is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, from Disney Television Studios.

Also check:

Live: The verdicts of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the 3rd season of “The Boys”

Trailer for Good Morning, Veronica 2 Highlights Reynaldo Gianecchini

Mundo Bita’s animated (and never-before-seen) series arrives in August