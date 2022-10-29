Capixaba MeuChope closes deal with Portuguese brewery

Behind the scenes and exclusive and relevant information about the business and economy of Espírito Santo
Startup from Vitória created a self-service for beer halls with an eye on expanding the capixaba market and is now selling the service outside the country
The Espírito Santo startup MeuChope, which created a self-service network for beer halls, closed its first contract outside Brazil, with Bah Craft Beer, from Caiscais, Portugal. The contract was closed on Wednesday (26) by the CEO of MeuChope, Bruno Medeiros, and representatives of Bah! Craft Beer.
MeuChope has beer taps for self-service and an autonomous payment system by application. The startup is a sales channel that started with the expansion of Espírito Santo breweries. The company’s focus is to promote microbreweries. The brewery Bah!, which belongs to Brazilians, follows this line.
MeuChope’s owners are in Lisbon to attend the biggest startup conference in Europe, the Web Summit, hoping to make the company known and close more deals. “We are going to put a stand at the Web Summit to show MeuChope’s technology and, thus, present the work that we have been developing here in Brazil”, explained Augusto Sato, director of the startup.
