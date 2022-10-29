Capixaba MeuChope closes deal with Portuguese brewery

The Espírito Santo startup MeuChope, which created a self-service network for beer halls, closed its first contract outside Brazil, with Bah Craft Beer, from Caiscais, Portugal. The contract was closed on Wednesday (26) by the CEO of MeuChope, Bruno Medeiros, and representatives of Bah! Craft Beer.

MeuChope has beer taps for self-service and an autonomous payment system by application. The startup is a sales channel that started with the expansion of Espírito Santo breweries. The company’s focus is to promote microbreweries. The brewery Bah!, which belongs to Brazilians, follows this line.