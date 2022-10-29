Captain America 4 | Anthony Mackie says how Sam Wilson will make his mark

In an interview with Men’s Journal, Anthony Mackie explained how Sam Wilsonthe new Captain America, will leave his mark among the Avengers.

The actor pointed out that, unlike Steve Rogers, the character is just an ordinary man. He doesn’t have enhanced abilities or anything like that.

“What you need to realize about Sam is that he’s a superhero who’s not really a superhero. There is no secret serum, there is no this or that.”

“I only have the wings on my suit that I got from the military. Everything I do, I do like an ordinary man.”

“It shows that anyone can be a superhero. There’s just no comparison to Hulk or any of those guys.”

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.