Ceará announces resignation of coach Lucho González after ten games

Ceará announced the resignation of Lucho González this Friday (28). The coach, who was under pressure, leaves the command of the team after two months of work.

The technical assistants Emmanuel de Paoli and Walter Scarinci, in addition to the physical trainer Diego Giacchino, also left their duties at Vozão.

Under the club’s command, Lucho González had one win, four draws and five defeats.

Ceará has not won for eight games and is bitter in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, in 17th place with 34 points. In the last round, the team suffered a setback from 2 to 1 against Internacional.

In the match against Fluminense, Ceará will have the permanent assistant coach Juca Antonello on the edge of the field as an interim. The game takes place this Saturday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão.

After this commitment, the team has in the final stretch of the tournament the duels against Corinthians (away), Avaí (away) and Juventude (home).