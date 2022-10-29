Ceará announces the resignation of coach Lucho González

Ceará announced, this Friday afternoon (28), the dismissal of coach Lucho González. According to the club, the decision was taken by mutual agreement, after the 2-1 defeat to Internacional, last Wednesday (26), for the Brazilian Championship.

“The coach Lucho González is no longer the coach of Ceará. Professional and club reached the decision by mutual agreement. The alvinegra board is grateful for the services provided by Lucho and his staff and wishes him success in the continuity of his career”, wrote the team from Ceará.

“The technical assistants Emmanuel de Paoli and Walter Scarinci, in addition to the physical trainer Diego Giacchino, also leave their duties in Ceará. The club’s permanent technical assistant, Juca Antonello, assumes the temporary technical command of the team”, he added.

Lucho Gonzázlez took over Ceará on August 24, staying just over two months in the position. In all, there were ten matches, with only one victory, four draws and five defeats. Vozão occupies the 17th place, opening the relegation zone for Serie B.