Cellphone market has worst drop since 2014, but Apple sold more

Disclosure / Apple iPhone 14 boosts Apple sales

The cellphone industry suffered a 12% drop in the third quarter of 2022. According to Counterpoint Research, manufacturers sold 301 million units, but dealt with the worst downturn in the period since 2014. Only Apple went in another direction, with a 2% growth in annual variation, thanks to the launch of the iPhone 14.

According to senior analyst Harmeet Singh Walia, “most major suppliers continued to experience annual shipment declines in Q3 2022.” The reasons stem from several factors, including tensions between China and the United States and the weakening of national currencies.

“This is also contributing to a slow but sustained lengthening of smartphone replacement cycles as smartphones become more durable and as technology advances slow,” he explained.

Apple goes against the grain and grows with the iPhone 14

The fall affected most cell phone manufacturers. The exception is Apple, which grew 2% year-on-year, after selling 48.8 million smartphones in the third quarter of 2022. The result is also higher than the second quarter, when the brand sold 46.5 million units.

With the increase, the company also grabbed a share of 16% of the market and positioned itself in second place.

The reality, however, is not the same for other companies. This is the case of Samsung, market leader, which sold 64 million cell phones, down 8% over the same period last year. Xiaomi, in third, managed to withdraw 40.5 million units from its inventory, a reduction of 9%.

The sequence is given to the other Chinese brands. Oppo, including OnePlus, and Vivo had a retraction of 23% in the annual comparison. The other brands, including Motorola, join a group that faced a cumulative reduction of 15%.

The PC industry didn’t react very well either.

The reality of cell phone manufacturers is similar to the computer industry. According to the same consultancy, the sector had a retraction of 15.5% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year. In all, the companies sold 71.1 million units in the last three months.

The drop impacted major brands in the sector, including Lenovo, the segment leader. But Apple entered the exception once again, thanks to the launch of the new MacBooks Pro and MacBook Air with Apple M2, presented in June during WWDC 2022. Thus, the company managed to grow 7% in the annual comparison.

“The decline in the third quarter of 2022 was largely due to weak demand in the consumer and commercial markets, which was mainly driven by global inflation,” the consultancy explained.





