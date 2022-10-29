Celso Roth is confirmed as Juventus coach after relegation – 10/28/2022

Juventude announced the signing of Celso Roth this Friday. The coach, who will take charge after Umberto Louzer’s resignation, arrives at the club with assistant coach Beto Ferreira. Louzer was sacked from Juventude earlier this month after scoring just one win in 16 games played. The coach was in charge of the team for just over three months.

Celso Roth arrives already planning the next season. The team, lantern of the Brazilian Championship, is already relegated to Serie B. The fall was confirmed after the defeat to Atlético-MG, by 1 to 0.

“This club is part of my history, both personally and professionally. So I owe a lot to Juventude. I spent almost ten years of my life here. I’m here to try to help Juventude’s management. in a common point of resuming a path and doing the best possible for the team to take its place”, said the coach.

The new coach Jaconero will be introduced at 9:30 am this Saturday (29). After that, he leads the first open training session for the fans at Alfredo Jaconi In his career history, Roth had stints in Kuwait. In Brazil, he toured through Internacional, Vitória, Grêmio, Sport, Palmeiras, Santos, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Botafogo, Vasco and Cruzeiro. Watch the coach’s press conference: