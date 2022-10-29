Check out five must-see movies coming in November

every month to Netflix separates a new list of releases to add to your catalog as the days go by. would not be different in Novemberwhich reserves many original streaming films and feature films honored in multiple awards.

check out five must-see movies coming to Netflix in month eleven!

Forever Alice (2014) – November 1

Dr. Alice Howland (Julianne Moore) is a renowned linguistics teacher, but begins to forget certain words and gets lost on the streets. She is then diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The illness puts Alice’s relationship with her husband, John (Alec Baldwinse), to the test, strengthens her bond with her youngest daughter, Lydia (Kristen Stewart), and challenges her professional career.

Julianne’s portrayal in the film won her an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and other ‘Best Actress’ awards.

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) – November 4th

The sequel to the 2020 Netflix original ‘Enola Holmes’. Millie Bobby Brown returns to break the fourth wall in yet another new adventure.

Enola is now a detective for hire and takes on her first official case to find a missing girl. She still has to deal with a dangerous conspiracy and will enlist the help of her friends – including her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) – to unravel the mysteries.

Captain Philips (2013) – November 6

The film based on true events tells the story of one of the missions of Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), an experienced naval commander. He agrees to work with a new team to deliver supplies to the Somali people.

At the beginning of the journey, Phillips receives the news that pirates are operating in the region and this really happens. Even though Phillips does everything possible to disperse the enemies, the pirates manage to climb aboard, threatening everyone’s lives and taking the commander hostage. US special services need to negotiate with the hijackers before it’s too late.

A Christmas Crush (2022) – November 10



The film marks Lindsay Lohan’s return to the film industry. In the days leading up to Christmas, a spoiled and newly engaged young heiress has a skiing accident. After being diagnosed with total amnesia, she finds herself in the care of a handsome inn owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter.

The Miracle (2022) – November 16

The year is 1862 and 13 years have passed since the Great Famine in Ireland. Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is summoned to a small, fervently devout community to examine Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy).

The girl is 11 years old and claims to have been without food for four months, surviving only on “manna from heaven”. Lib must find out what’s really going on, defying the community’s faith to save the patient.