Child Actor From “Jack’s Room” Is Growing Unrecognizable

Jacob Tremblay in “Jack’s Room”. Photo: Publicity/Universal Pictures

News summary:

Jacob Tremblay Shared His “Before and After” Comparison

“Jack’s Room” Actor Shocked Fans With His Appearance Change

At 16, the boy is unrecognizable

The proof that time flies and we don’t even realize it is the fact that Jacob Tremblay already in puberty. The child actor of “Jack’s Room” (2015) and protagonist of “Extraordinary” (2017), shared a comparison between photos from his childhood and currently that shocked the public.

At 16, the big-screen phenomenon is unrecognizable and no longer looks like the little boy who caught the world’s attention in theaters.

“How it started versus how it’s been…”, Tremblay wrote in the publication that already has more than 48,000 likes on Twitter.

In the comments, netizens refuse to accept that he is grown up. “No. I refuse to believe that time is moving so fast… Not on my watch,” joked one profile.

“I wasn’t ready for this kid to grow up so fast,” commented another netizen. “He was a kid last year,” reads one more comment. “I’m too old,” joked yet another profile.

It is worth remembering that Jacob Tremblay even took the award for Best Young Actor at the 2016 Critic’s Choice Awards, when he was just 10 years old, for his performance in “Jack’s Room”. Even Brie Larson, who played the boy’s mother in the plot, won the Oscar for Best Actress that same year.