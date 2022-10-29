City bids farewell to murdered policeman and farmer

A mixture of pain and indignation took hold of relatives and friends at the wake of a farmer and a policeman murdered last Wednesday (26).

This Friday (28), the police officer Alejandro Congosto Gómez41, married and father of a 7-year-old daughter, was buried with honors, after receiving the ‘Medal of Police Merit’, a posthumous tribute to bravery and courage.

Besides him, the rural producer José Luis Fernández San Antonio61 years old, was also buried, with great emotion.

The murder of the two moved the little girl. Argamasilla de Calatrava, in southern Spain. The city is a small rural community of just 6,000 inhabitants.

The mayor declared three days of official mourning.

Barbaric crime in the countryside

The two, policeman and farmer, were killed by gunshotsafter an argument between father and son.

According to information from El Español newspaperthe discussion began with disagreements over the placement of a fence on the family’s rural property.

Exalted, Alfonso, 52, took a rifle with a scope and began to threaten his father, 81, who was injured.

In the meantime, the neighbor, the farmer José Antonio, who was in a farm, approached the property to try to calm the mood, but it didn’t work.

He was shot dead. His father, who at this point managed to escape, called the police.

With panic installed in the city, the police were called.

The first patrol to arrive at the rural property was met with gunfire.

One policeman was shot to the head and another was wounded in the leg.

Health sources said the assailant’s father suffered minor head injuries and abrasions, and is under observation, conscious and out of danger.

It was he who managed to escape the property and call the police.

dead farmer

The first patrol that arrived at the rural property was met with shots by the farmer.

One policeman was killed with a gunshot to the head and two others were wounded.

according to Lieutenant Colonel Juan Antonio Vallefaced with the situation, “there was no option to negotiate with the shooter, because everyone within reach shot him with a rifle”.

With that, the police responded with fire and killed the farmer.

The police and the farmer’s father are still recovering.