Claudia Silva, Jô’s wife, posts a photo of the player and assumes the return of the wedding | Column Fábia Oliveira

As this column had already anticipated last week, the player Jô and his wife Claudia Silva resumed their marriage. And this Friday (28), the girl posted the first photo of the athlete on her social network, assuming that the two are together again. At publication, made in Instagram stories, Jô appears in front of a garage, apparently distracted, fiddling with his cell phone. Claudia then jokes about the situation: “Be careful”, she wrote using a laughing face emoji.

Last Saturday (22), Jô had already posted a photo next to Claudia, congratulating her on her birthday. Although the Ceará player deleted the publication, this columnist who doesn’t sleep on duty printed the love click. At the time, he wrote: “Today is your day my life! Happy Birthday. May God bless you a lot and give you much peace and health. I chose this photo because I believe in God’s plans, nothing and no one will stop them,” he said, recalling an image from the day they got married.

As ‘for a good connoisseur, half a word is enough’, Jô sent his message that he doesn’t believe in the strength of the couple’s feelings. “So, let us stay firm and strong with our family. I and I love it very much. I thank God everyday that you are in my life,” she said.

For those who don’t remember, Cláudia had deleted all the photos with Jô from her Instagram profile and changed her last name, removing the “Silva” that came from the atleta. At the time, the businesswoman learned that the player had an extramarital relationship with Maiára Quiderolly. And this jump over the fence, ended up resulting in a pregnancy. After that, she decided to end the relationship and asked for separation after 15 years of marriage.

Jô and Claudia were separated for about four months but, apparently, they are happy after having resumed their marriage.

