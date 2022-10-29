Corinthians in the final of LNF 2022 – LNF

Corinthians took the lead, took Jaraguá’s draw and secured a spot in the LNF 2022 final. With the 1-1 on Friday night, the team now awaits the decision’s opponent.

In the first half, the hosts finished more, but in a counterattack, Tatinho opened the scoring for the visitors. With about 20 seconds left, Eka scored a great goal, tied the game and set the gym on fire.

In the second, needing the result, Santa Catarina went up, but São Paulo did not fail to attack when possible. In the final minutes, with the goalkeeper on the court, the pressure got bigger, but it didn’t succeed until the timer reset.

The other finalist will be defined on Monday. Cascavel welcomes Atlântico and needs to win in normal time to take it to overtime. The gauchos advance with the tie.

Jaragua 1 x 1 Corinthians Photo: Paulo Sauer

