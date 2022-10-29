“Corinthians may lose it in the next few days”; Wolverhampton ‘comes with everything’ and Duílio could lose key part of the Premier League squad

Corinthians president will try to stay for next season, but European interest makes it more difficult

O Corinthians is focused on the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, aiming to get a direct spot for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América, a competition that Timão was in the quarterfinals this year. The president Duílio stopped the planning for the next season due to the non-fulfillment of the vacancy so far.

People close to President Duilio Monteiro Alves, the players and employees of CT Dr. Joaquim Grava believe that Vítor Pereira’s permanence at Corinthians is highly unlikely, reported Meu Timão. The climate reported by all is of a farewell in the next few days.

Presenter Neto confirmed that the Portuguese should not stay for the next season and in a few words, the Portuguese replied to ESPN: “At this moment, I cannot confirm or deny the information”, said the Portuguese, in a text message. a European club is interested in the captain.

According to Turkey’s Radyopor, coach Vítor Pereira is in the sights of Wolverhampton, a club that competes in the Premier League. Also according to the report, the Wolves have three main reasons for signing him: he won at least one championship for the other teams he coached; Discover players; Is Portuguese. With that, Corinthians could lose him in the next few days.