Corinthians-owned steering wheel has suspension confirmed by anti-doping agency

The Brazilian Doping Control Agency (ABCD) updated its list of permanently suspended players and, among the names, appeared that of Matheus Jesus, a midfielder who has a contract with Corinthians until December 31, 2023. He had been provisionally suspended in April.

In the ABCD report, the player appears permanently suspended for a period of ten months – from February 5th to December 4th of this year. The cause, according to the document, is the use of metabolites of stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.

Matheus Jesus tested positive after a match between Ponte Preta and São Bernardo for the Campeonato Paulista, in February this year. The player was on loan from Corinthians to the Campinas team.

Stanozolol is a synthetic anabolic steroid derived from testosterone banned in sporting competition. One of the most famous cases of this substance was that of sprinter Ben Johnson, who lost the gold he won at the 1988 Seoul Olympics after testing positive for the drug.

Cases of anabolic doping are rare in football. In cases related to athletics, suspensions for this type of substance are usually much more robust, reaching four to five years.

Hiring even without performance

Matheus Jesus was hired permanently for four years despite not having a good performance during the loan; midfielder has already been loaned four times by Corinthians Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Matheus Jesus arrived at Corinthians in early 2019, on loan. Despite having done poorly and playing only 12 games (mostly as a reserve), president Andrés Sanchez decided to buy him permanently at the end of the season with a four-year contract (until December 31, 2023).

On the occasion, the club’s directors – among them the then director of football Duilio Monteiro Alves – guaranteed the existence of an obligation to buy the steering wheel. However, according to a publication by ge.globethe process in FIFA uses the term “option”.

The purchase, in fact, resulted in a recent process by Estoril (POR) at FIFA. In order not to suffer sanctions from the entity, Corinthians recently made an agreement with the Portuguese club for the settlement of almost R$ 10 million.

Even bought, Matheus Jesus never wore the Corinthians shirt again. At the beginning of 2020, the midfielder was loaned to Bragantino who, in turn, returned him before the initially scheduled end.

In early 2021, Corinthians lent Matheus Jesus again to Juventude, who also returned him earlier than initially planned. His last team that season would be Náutico, in Serie B.

In early 2022, a new loan. The destination, this time, would be Ponte Preta. After four months at the Campinas club, however, the doping.

As stated above, Matheus Jesus still has a contract with Corinthians until December 31, 2023.

