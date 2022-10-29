Corinthians returns to Goiás after 14 days and still not knowing if VP will stay

Corinthians visits Goiás, at 19:30 (Brasília time) today (29), in Goiânia, two weeks after a legal dispute that ended up postponing the match of the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. The teams face each other in the same stadium as Serrinha, which should have hosted that game, but this time with both fans present.

Two weeks ago, the game was postponed after back-and-forth in different court cases. It all started with the recommendation of the Goiás Public Ministry to the CBF and the emerald club: the game would have a high risk of violence, so it should take place without the presence of the visiting fans.

The CBF complied, and Goiás sold tickets only to its fans until the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), after a request from Corinthians, demanded a sector for Corinthians fans. Still, there was no agreement, and the Court decided to suspend the match.

The Ministry’s recommendation cited “history of great rivalry” between the organized supporters of Goiás and Corinthians and recalled the bloody confrontation that took place in São Paulo in the first round of this same Brasileirão, four months ago. In addition to the history, the MPGO also argued that the surroundings of the Serrinha stadium make it difficult to have an effective security that separates the hosts from the visitors – the explanation being that the stadium region does not allow exclusive access to visitors. Today, however, the match takes place in the same place, with both fans.

In the week of the postponed game, Corinthians was playing the final of the Copa do Brasil, so it left its holders in São Paulo and traveled only with reservations. Not this time: Alvinegro goes to Goiânia with the best available to Vítor Pereira. The absences, however, are important: Adson, Balbuena and Renato Augusto have muscle problems, and Gustavo Mosquito suffered a serious knee injury.

Vítor Pereira’s future remains undefined

The most talked about subject of Corinthians in this final stretch of the Brasileirão is not the race for the direct spot in the group stage of the next Libertadores or the embezzlements that are once again an obstacle in a year marked by injuries to important players: the lack of definition about the team’s coach for 2023 overshadowed the defeat to Fluminense, on Wednesday (26), and a question on the subject caused indignation in Vítor Pereira during the press conference.

The coach has a contract until the end of this season and he still doesn’t know if he will continue next year. VP says he wants to stay, but a family issue may speak louder. His wife and children still live in Portugal, and a move to Brazil would be difficult because of a health problem with the coach’s mother-in-law. He and Corinthians ask for patience and promise to announce everything as soon as the team confirms a spot in the 2023 Libertadores group stage.

DATASHEET:

GOIÁS x CORINTHIANS

Competition: Brazilian Championship, game postponed from the 32nd round

Date and time: October 29, 2022, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Haile Pinheiro Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: alessandro alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Igor June Benevenuto de Oliveira (VAR-Fifa/MG)

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Diego; Lucas Halter, Reynaldo and Hugo; Matheus Sales, Caio Vinícius and Luan Dias (Apodi); Dadá Belmonte, Pedro Raul and Vinícius. Technician: Jair Ventura

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Gil and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz (Maycon) and Giuliano; Mateus Vital, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira