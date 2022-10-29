Corinthians will have Yuri Alberto back, but should save against Goiás

In the midst of a series of embezzlement, Corinthians has a reason to celebrate: the return of forward Yuri Alberto against Goiás, this Saturday (29), in a rescheduled game of the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The striker served a suspension in the last round, against Fluminense, as he was sent off during the classic against Santos, last week.

In turn, Paraguayan defender Balbuena and midfielder Renato Augusto should be preserved this weekend. The duo had muscle problems during the duel against Flu and both were substituted before the second half. The first, had pain in the posterior region of the right thigh and was substituted in the 33rd minute of the first half. In the second, he communicated in the locker room that he felt discomfort and did not return in the final stage.

Added to the embezzlement team is midfielder Ramiro, who received his third yellow card last Wednesday (26th) and will be automatically suspended. Another who will be out is forward Adson, who is recovering from a muscle problem in his left thigh suffered in the return game of the Copa do Brasil final, against Flamengo, two weeks ago.

Maycon, who was preserved from the last Corinthians commitment, may be a novelty against Goiás. The shirt 5 was out for more than two months, between July and September, due to a fracture in one of his toes. Back on the pitch at the beginning of the month, the athlete has been present in three games since then, being only one as a starter, and is in the cautious process of returning. As it was not listed against Fluminense, the tendency is that he will be at least on the bench this weekend.

With tendinitis in his left knee, Xavier remains in the medical department. However, the midfielder has a contract until the beginning of next year and is no longer part of Timão’s plans. Already Junior Moraes makes a physical recovery schedule to return to play only next year.

With the absences mentioned, the probable starting lineup of Corinthians against Goiás is: Cássio; Fagner, Bruno Méndez (Robert Renan), Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz (Maycon) and Giuliano; Mateus Vital (Giovane), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.