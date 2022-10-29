Cow ‘invades’ the house every day to give a man a hug

When Ryan Phillips heard a strange knock on his window in the middle of the night, he immediately wondered if he had locked the doors. It could have been anyone trying to break into his Williamsburg, Virginia home. However, after a brief moment, Phillips remembered who was to blame for all this. No one else, none other than a cow.



cow that loves hugs In a Facebook post, Phillips described waking up startled, jumping out of bed and “running to see what was going on”. But the founder of Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary, a shelter for abandoned animals, knew it was his rescue cow Jenna. demanding hugs. “Jenna knocks daily, multiple times a day,” Phillips told the news portal. The Dodo. “She likes to come to the window and check if we’re eating or going out to let us know she’s there.” complemented the man.



The routine started when the cow was a few months old and has since become one of her favorite pastimes, depending on what she wants.

“She’s going to smack her horns to let us know she wants me to come out and give her a hug,” Phillips said. “Sometimes she wants carrots or sees the overripe bananas out the window and know they are hers.”

friendship story

Initially the cow, which was 3 days old when Phillips rescued her, mooed when it wanted to be fed. Phillips bottled Jenna from an early age, so she quickly learned that knocking on the door got his attention much faster.

“That first bottle was the beginning of our friendship, and from then on, we became best friends,” Phillips said.

“I think she adopted me as a surrogate mother. She would headbutt my stomach to try to get the milk out when the bottles were empty, just like calves do to their mothers. She is definitely my baby.”



Though Jenna shares the sanctuary with a plethora of rescued farm animals, she prefers Phillips, and she’ll make a ruckus until he comes to her – even if it’s in the middle of the night.

“She knows she’s loved and safe and everyone adores her,” Phillips said. “I can’t imagine a world without her. I wake up every day excited that she’s there. I’m so lucky to have a best friend who wants to cuddle, hang out and snuggle in her barn.”