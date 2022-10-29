Criciúma begins dismantling the structure of the former CAIC

Work began on the afternoon of last Monday, the 24th, in the Progresso neighborhood.

A structure that was bringing a lot of risk to the population in terms of public safety and also in health, the former Center for Integral Attention to Children (CAIC), began to be demolished in stages, through the teams of the Municipal Civil Defense Coordination ( Compdec) and the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Planning and Urban Mobility of Criciúma, on the afternoon of last Monday, the 24th, in the Progresso neighborhood.

According to the Environmental Engineer of the Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Urban Mobility, Guilherme Alexandre Columbus, the total structure has approximately 2,700m², in masonry and reinforced concrete. “The destination of the waste from the demolition of the entire existing structure will be, in part, destined for a licensed landfill and the rest is crushed and transformed into gravel, macadam, among other services, by the company responsible for the demolition”, he pointed out.

According to the director of Civil Defense of Criciúma, Fred Gomes, the old CAIC was from the Union, came to Criciúma, however, it did not come in good condition, and ended up not being used and the building was vandalized because of vandals. “People stole everything they had, including wiring and aluminum, and now it was becoming a place for drug use, not to mention the kids who were going to play in this dangerous place,” Fred reported.

He explains that the structure dismantling service will last for approximately 35 days, with machines and people working on site. “Now a work front begins, then there will be two, and the Civil Defense will carry out the risk management daily to make the report and later define what will be done with the land by the municipality”, he added.