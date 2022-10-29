Cruzeiro is interested in taking two big names from Flamengo for the year 2023

With an eye on the next season of Brazilian football, Cruzeiro, his, Ronaldo Fênomeno, is interested in taking two great names from Flamengo for the year 2023. At the moment, there is nothing between the parties, but things should heat up from the next year.

In 2023, Cruzeiro will be in Serie A again. Pezzolano’s team overcame everyone in Serie B and secured the title a few weeks ago. To make a good impression, in Serie A, the Fox is keeping an eye on Marinho and Everton Ribeiro.

In the reserve of Dorival Jr’s team, Marinho is of interest to Cruzeiro for 2023. The striker is more viable in relation to Everton Ribeiro, national team player and absolute starter of coach Dorival Jr’s team. It also weighs the fact that Everton still has a good contract time with Fla. Anyway, the player matters.

Marinho, in turn, can be the grateful and great signing of Cruzeiro for 2023. The player is interested, and may like the Raposa project, since he would be the club’s great signing for the year and, thus, would become the main name of Ronaldo’s team.

Flamengo

For the year 2023, some players should leave Flamengo. Names that are rarely used by Dorival Jr are the targets. Marino, thus, can be one of those players.