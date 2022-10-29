Cruzeiro says goodbye to Serie B and can break Thiago Neves’ ‘curse’

photo: Staff Images/Cruise CSA and Cruzeiro drew 1-1 in the first round of Serie B There were 113 games and three long years of an agonizing wait. Accustomed to glories, Cruzeiro survived the worst moment in its century-old history. Anyway, the day to say goodbye to Series B is near. And the opponent could not be more symbolic: the CSA, mentioned by name in one of the most striking episodes of the fateful relegation, in 2019.

‘Speak up, Zez. Good morning, man!’ became one of those folkloric phrases in Brazilian football. The audio sent by midfielder Thiago Neves to former manager Zez Perrella almost three years ago to collect back wages was leaked, became a joke between rivals and increased the atmosphere of tension that preceded the unprecedented fall celestial Second Division of Brazilian football.

When there was still hope of keeping the club in Serie A, Thiago Neves despised a direct opponent in the fight against relegation – and who would also fall. “If we don’t beat CSA, for God’s sake,” said the experienced player before the match. Not only did he win, he was also defeated by the team from Alagoas by 1-0, in the heart of Mineiro. Ironically, the midfielder even missed a penalty in that match.

Since the recording, Cruzeiro faced CSA on six occasions and failed to win. There were four defeats, two draws, five goals scored and ten conceded. Overall, the fast was even greater, as the last game before the audio ended in a 1-1 draw in Alagoas.

Cruzeiro’s most recent victory over CSA was on April 10, 2013. That night, Diego Souza, Dagoberto and Ricardo Goulart scored on Rei Pel and ensured a 3-0 victory, which qualified the Minas Gerais second phase of the Copa do Brasil .

All in all, the retrospect against the next opponent is still favorable, despite the recent negative streak. In 14 games in its history, Cruzeiro won six, drew three, lost five, scored 20 goals and conceded 14.

New chance for Cruzeiro

The historic squad that took Cruzeiro back Serie A already had an opportunity to break the 'curse' of Thiago Neves' audio, but it didn't. On July 20, coach Paulo Pezzolano's men drew 1-1 at Rei Pel, in the 19th round of Serie B. Luvannor opened the scoring for the visitors, but Lucas Barcellos left everything equal.

Now, Cruzeiro has the chance to end the negative series precisely at the farewell to Serie B. “It’s the game of the year. The team, the players, the staff, the (technical) commission and everyone who works at the club, Cruzeiro and fans, we have to close the year hugging each other, because we got what we wanted”, projected Pezzolano.

“We hope that Mineiro is full, because Cruzeiro has returned to the place where it should never have left. It’s a very tough economic moment. Today, we deserve to end this game with victory, everyone hugged and with the Mineiro packed”, concluded the Uruguayan.

Serie B champions, Cruzeiro will receive the cup after the match against CSA, scheduled for 6:30 pm on the 6th (Sunday), in Mineiro, for the 38th round. In addition to the title celebration, the game can mark the relegation of the Alagoas team, which occupies the 16th position, with 42 points – one more than the 17th Novorizontino, first team in the Z4.

Full audio by Thiago Neves

“Say it, Zez. Good morning, man. Let me tell you something: I’m thinking here, I know it’s hard for you to get resources, I know you’re running after, but I’m speaking for myself, I haven’t talked to anyone, See if you can’t at least pay that other 60% before Thursday’s game, you don’t even need to have an animal, you know, to win a game. salary a. You don’t need to get a prize to win the game, because it’s our obligation to win this game. It’s crazy! If we don’t win the CSA, for God’s sake. P, make this effort for us a, until Thursday, try to hit those 60% who are behind on their salary”.

Cruzeiro vs CSA retrospective

6 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses in 14 games

CSA 0x1 Cruzeiro – 05/15/1974 – Brazilian

CSA 2×1 Cruzeiro – 11/25/1979 – Brazilian

Cruise 2×0 CSA – 11/02/1986 – Brazilian

CSA 0x1 Cruzeiro – 01/25/1987 – Brazilian

CSA 1×2 Cruzeiro – 03/03/1995 – Copa do Brasil

Cruzeiro 4×0 CSA – 03/24/1995 – Copa do Brasil

CSA 0x3 Cruzeiro – 04/10/2013 – Copa do Brasil

CSA 1×1 Cruzeiro – 08/25/2019 – Brazilian

Cruise 0x1 CSA – 11/28/2019 – Brazilian

CSA 3×1 Cruise – 09/19/2020 – Serie B

Cruise 1×1 CSA – 12/15/2020 – Serie B

CSA 2×1 Cruise – 06/27/2021 – Series B

Cruise 1 x 2 CSA – 09/26/2021 – Series B

CSA 1 x 1 Cruise – 07/20/2022 – Series B