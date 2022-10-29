Curitiba is elected one of the seven Smartest Communities in the World

Curitiba received this Thursday (27/10) the trophy of one of the seven Smartest Communities in the World, according to the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) Award, being, for the second consecutive year, the only city in South America selected for the Top 7. The award was presented during the IFC Global Summit 2022, at the Ohio State House, seat of the Ohio State Government (Ohio, USA).

“I say and repeat that innovation is only valid if it is an instrument of social transformation and equal opportunities. Based on this, we have built, in recent years, a work carried out by many hands that today is crowned in this worldwide recognition of, once again, being among the seven Smartest Communities in the world. We form an intelligent, creative, resilient ecosystem, with humanity, sustainability and the use of technology in favor of citizens”, celebrated Mayor Rafael Greca.



Representing Mayor Rafael Greca, the technical director of the Curitiba Agency for Development and Innovation, Paulo Krauss received the trophy. alongside representatives from the other six finalist cities: Binh Duong Smart City (Vietnam), Durham (Canada), Fredericton (Canada), New Taipei (Taiwan), Prospect (Australia) and Sunshine Coast (Australia).

Curitiba is the Smartest and Most Connected City in Brazil

Progressive evolution



Curitiba’s performance in this ranking has been progressive over the last four years. This is the second consecutive year that the capital of Paraná has been among the Top 7 communities in the world that are finalists for this award.

In 2019 and 2020, it ranked among the 21 smartest communities by the ICF. The evolution is the result of the city’s investment in initiatives that combine support for sustainable economic growth with environmental and social impact guidelines.

The city has invested in renewable energy, active mobility, public services in the palm of the citizen’s hand, urban revitalization and projects to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.

Smart city and community



The title of Most Intelligent Community in the World is yet another recognition of the work developed by the City of Curitiba for the development of an innovative ecosystem in the city.

Among the awards, on 10/4, Curitiba was elected the Most Intelligent and Connected City in Brazil, according to the Connected Smart Cities 2022 ranking. In June, it was named the most sustainable city in Latin America and the 14th in the world, according to the Sustainable Cities ranking by the Canadian magazine Corporate Knights, which measures the environmental sustainability performance of 50 cities in the world.

Smarter Community



The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) Award annually recognizes governance actions for economic prosperity, social health and cultural wealth that together make a community strong and resilient.

The ICF is a non-profit research organization for smart community policies, involving the entire city ecosystem, focused on job creation and sustainable economic development.

In the final phase, Curitiba and the other six finalist communities were evaluated individually, with a virtual visit by the ICF evaluator committee, considering six axes: connection, sustainability, work, innovation, inclusion and engagement.

On 8/31 and 9/1, the city gave a detailed presentation of the projects that made it stand out as a global smart community. On the occasion, Greca highlighted several programs and actions of the City Hall of Curitiba, among them:

– The guarantee of food security for the population, with programs such as popular restaurants, Armazéns da Família, Mesa Solidária and 116 urban gardens;

– The constant modernization of public transport: the city has an electric bus project and self-sustainable stations, integrated with other modes of transport, and with active mobility for pedestrians, with the revitalization of 100 km of sidewalks;

– Zero school dropout during the pandemic;

– Curitiba is the 2nd best city in Brazil to undertake and open business.

Pinhão Valley



Curitiba has always been an example of innovation: historically, it is a reference in mobility, the environment and urban planning. This scope has been expanded to technological transformation areas with a focus on smart city and social impact entrepreneurship. With this objective in mind, in 2017 the city government created Vale do Pinhão.

CHECK HERE the actions developed by Vale do Pinhão

The Vale do Pinhão movement is aligned with the UN (United Nations) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and involves municipal departments, universities, accelerators, incubators, startups, investment funds and research and development centers to enhance the environment for innovation through entrepreneurship, technology and the creative economy.