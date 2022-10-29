Dakota Johnson and Alan Scott appear in new photos of Madame Web ~ Marvel Universe 616

New photos and videos from the set of Madame Web, filmed in Boston, Massachusetts, have hit the internet, showing Dakota Johnson’s character in action and dressed as a paramedic. The sequence of images shows her saving people in an overturned car at the same time that we see more image of Alan Scott with his mysterious character. Just spy:

Dakota Johnson today’s day on the set of Madame Web in Boston, Massachusetts. -06/08. pic.twitter.com/js4SE4f8RP — Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

The first video shows Johnson and Adam Scott’s character seeing a car crash before running towards the wreckage to help. The second video appears to show a different shot of the same moment Johnson’s character opens the door of the wrecked car. Johnson can also be seen in her paramedic uniform in a collection of photos taken during this sequence.

A few other shots from different angles and perspectives were also shared. Another batch of photos shows Johnson actually in the wrecked car from the previous videos. Finally, the latest collection of photos offers the best looks at Adam Scott’s character – who is also wearing a paramedic uniform – in the scene alongside Johnson.

Despite the secrecy surrounding Madame Web, these videos and photos are far from the first to come online. In recent weeks, additional photos of Dakota Johnson during filming have been shared, as well as photos of Adam Scott on set who, given his paramedic uniform in today’s videos and photos, suggest he is likely a colleague of Dakota Johnson’s character. .

In addition to what was just shared, one of the most revealing photos from Sony’s Massachusetts set confirmed that Madame Web will be set in the early 2000s due to the presence of payphones, palm pilots and a billboard for Beyoncé’s 2003 album, Dangerously in Love. There’s also a suspicious easter egg that would suggest this movie could take place in the same universe as Sam Raimi’s trilogy. Of course, this is particularly interesting, as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 were released in 2002 and 2004, respectively.

Even though Sony has yet to reveal what this Spider-Man story holds and how it connects to Kraven, Morbius, and the other Spider-Man franchises, each new video and still from the Madame Web set is helping fans untangle the web. of the plot of this film.

The Madame Web film will be directed by SJ Clarkson and features writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama writing the screenplay. In the cast, we have Dakota Johnson as the main protagonist, and will also star Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps and Adam Scott.

The movie is scheduled for release on July 6, 2023.

