Danai Gurira used Okoye’s spear in an unusual way

It is common for actors to take some souvenirs from the set of the films in which they participate. And movies like Marvel surely there must be many items that the actors can take with them as a souvenir.

For example, Danai Gurirain black Panther, has in his house the spear he uses when playing Okoye. However, the actress revealed that she used the weapon for a purpose other than just showing off for visitors.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gurira revealed that she used Okoye’s spear to kill a spider.

“I know we talked about me and the sword [de The Walking Dead] and walking my dog ​​with the coyotes a long time ago, now I have found a purpose for the spear, a domestic purpose I never expected. Lately, I was on an outdoor staircase in my house and found a black widow waiting for me at the base of the stairs.”

Kimmel joked if the actress saw the Black Widow from Scarlett Johansson, or a real black widow. Gurira replied:

“I would, I would. I knew it was dangerous though, because it had the red thing, I found out later that it was – I can’t. So I took my spear, because I need something long length to get it out of the way, pushed the web out of the way, and I have Raid in my other hand. Then it was Spear and Raid as I go up and down my stairs. That’s the use of it now.”

part of herself

Next, Danai Gurira said that she spent so much time with Okoye’s spear, more than any other weapon she’s used when playing other characters, that it started to feel like an extension of her body.

Gurira said it was getting harder and harder to return the spear, no matter how much Marvel asked her to do so. The actress joked:

“It started to feel like an appendix, something you work so hard on, you can’t leave it, you have to take it with you. Sorry, Marvel. He becomes a friend and has been a friend in many ways since late. I choose to imagine it is an extended loan that is constantly renewed.”

Is Danai Gurira in Black Panther 2?

Danai Gurira will return as Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and opens in theaters on November 10.

As the Wakadans overcome T’Challa’s death, Namor emerges seeking war against the surface people. So, a new Black Panther is chosen.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.