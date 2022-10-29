Daniel Brühl breaks silence on Thunderbolts absence

Daniel Bruhl finally had the opportunity to comment on the absence of Baron Zemo in Thunderbolts. The villain is a frequent leader of the team in the comics, but for now, there are no clues of his involvement in the feature film.

“Even if I could (give you an answer)… I couldn’t, you know. The only thing I can say, and everyone knows it – is that I am not dead!”

told the Radio Times.

It is worth remembering that Harrison Ford will appear as none other than General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing William Hurt.

The character’s original interpreter, having made his last appearance in Black Widow, Hurt passed away a few months ago after battling cancer.

Who are the Thunderbolts?

Without the 1996 “Massacre” event, there would be no Thunderbolts. This saga begins when Professor Xavier unleashes a psychic attack on Magneto, intended to drive away all the darkness and hatred of his old friend.

This inadvertently leads to the creation of Onslaught — a character that combines the darkest parts of Magneto and Professor X. He’s too powerful, and the Avengers and the Fantastic Four willingly sacrifice themselves to finally defeat him.

They are actually teleported to another reality, but the important thing here is that the world thinks its greatest heroes are dead, and everything becomes darker.

Anti-mutant prejudice prevents the X-Men from fully gaining the public’s trust, and Spider-Man has always had a J. Jonah Jameson smear campaign. In other words, the world was vulnerable and desperate for superheroes, and of course someone would use that to their advantage.

Read more about the team:

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.