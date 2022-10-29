Discover the 13 RBR mistakes that led to the ceiling violation







Load audio player

THE International Automobile Federation listed 13 categories of adjusted or excluded expenses that were treated incorrectly by the red bull in the submission of the 2021 financial report, leading the Austrian team to breach the budget ceiling in the formula 1.

The body reports that the team “incorrectly excluded and/or adjusted expenditures totaling £5,607,000” in the submission made in March this year and that, in the final analysis, it totaled an excess of the budget cap of £1,864,000.

Read too:

So… where did the team go wrong?

The FIA ​​has only just made public the basic information on what elements of the financial regulation were involved, but some things had already emerged in recent weeks, and we will find out more when Christian Horner speaks publicly this Friday.

Before introducing the list, the FIA ​​notes that “according to what has been discovered by the Budget Ceiling Administration, Red Bull has acknowledged that the submitted documentation incorrectly includes the following items”.

So let’s take a deep look at what each item in the regulation refers to:

1. Overestimated excluded costs in accordance with Article 3.1(a) of the Financial Regulation (relating to food services)

This is related to factory food costs, and the inability to separate food costs for employees who do not fall within the budget ceiling, such as administrative and marketing, and those who do. The FIA ​​insists on including the full cost of this.

2. Costs in accordance with Article 3.1(w) of the Financial Regulation relating to consideration and contributions to the employee’s social security contributions)

This is related to the exclusion of expenses with an “employee who was formally placed on sick leave”. It was found that there was a disagreement about expenses related to an employee who was, at the same time, sick and involved in the dismissal process.

3. Costs as per Article 3.1(h)(i) of the Financial Regulation (in relation to non-F1 activities) as these costs had already been offset in the Total Costs of the Reporting Group

This rule delimits the exclusion of “all expenses directly attributed to non-F1 activities”.

4. Costs in accordance with Article 3.1(k) of the Financial Regulations (in relation to member bonuses and social security contributions)

This rule relates to the exclusion of corporate bonuses, which Red Bull employees would have received after Max Verstappen’s title win.

5. Understatement of Relevant Costs for gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment due to lack of necessary upward adjustment.

The FIA ​​did not provide any information regarding which assets were sold.

6. Costs in accordance with Article 3.1(q) of the Financial Regulation (concerning apprentice fees)

This rule relates to the exclusion of social security contributions, apparently linked to apprentices working at Red Bull.

7. Costs in accordance with Article 3.1(h)(ii)(i) of the Financial Regulation (concerning the consideration and social security contributions of members)

This rule relates to the exclusion of “social security contributions in respect of any personnel involved in F1 and non-F1 activities”.

8. Understatement of Relevant Costs in relation to the provisions set out in Article 4.1(a)(i) of the Financial Regulation (relating to the cost of using power units)

This rule says that “any transaction involving the power units in connection with an F1 activity shall be included in the Relevant Costs without deduction of their fair value”. In 2021, Red Bull received free power units from Honda.

9. Costs in accordance with Article 3.1(h)(i) of the Financial Regulation (relating to the member’s consideration and social security contributions)

As with item 3, this refers to the exclusion of expenditures directly attributable to non-F1 activities.

10. Understatement of Relevant Costs in relation to the provisions set out in Article 4.1(f)(i)(B) of the Financial Regulations (relating to the use of inventories)

This is related to the allocation of unused spare parts expenses and passed on to the property department and, therefore, being outside the budget ceiling. This is believed to be the top item on the list, with Horner suggesting in Austin that its value should run into the millions.

11. Writing error in Red Bull’s calculation of certain costs charged by Red Bull Powertrains

This one is related to the engine division, Powertrains, which had its creation process in 2021.

12. Certain traveling cats related to Article 3.1(r) of the Financial Regulations

This rule talks about excluding all expenses for flights and hotels in connection with competition and testing of current cars by employees.

13. Maintenance costs referring to Article 3.1(i) of the Financial Regulation

This relates to the exclusion of “all expenditures directly attributable to human resource activities, financial or legal activities”.

VIDEO: Take a virtual tour of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico

Join the Motorsport.com Members Club on YouTube

Do you want to be part of a select group of racing lovers, associated with the largest motorsport communication group in the world? CLICK HERE and check the Motorsport.com Members Club on Youtube. In it, you will have access to unpublished and exclusive materials, special lives, in addition to preference for reading comments during our programs. Don’t miss out, subscribe now!

Motorsport.com podcast debate: who can stop Red Bull and Verstappen in Formula 1?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: