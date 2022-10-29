Discovery of ‘dark matter’ that could change cancer treatment

5 hours ago

Credit, Phospho Biomedical Animation photo caption, The image shows histone-coiled DNA (in orange). The epigenome is governed by changes in the three-dimensional structure of DNA, which can be thought of as a knotted piece of string.

Scientists have uncovered more details about the mysterious role of epigenetics — the study of how genes change and are influenced by the environment — in how cancer develops.

Often referred to as “dark matter”, this area of ​​genomic knowledge can change the way tumors are detected and treated, points out a new paper from the Cancer Research Institute in the UK.

Epigenetics could lead to new tests to diagnose the disease or even customize the treatments that will be offered to each patient.

All of this is, however, still far from the day-to-day life of Medicine, since research is at an early stage.

When most people think of genetics, what comes to mind are structural changes in the DNA code, which are passed down from generation to generation.

As a result, the major focus of research has been on understanding how these genetic mutations drive tumor growth.

In recent years, however, scientists have discovered another phenomenon whose influence is more indirect—epigenetics.

Epigenetics is the investigation of how our behavior and the environment around an individual can cause changes that affect the way genes work.

It does not completely change the genetic code, but it can control access to genes and is increasingly seen as important in the development of cancer.

“We have discovered an extra level of control over how tumors behave – something that can be compared to the ‘dark matter’ of cancer,” said Professor Trevor Graham, director of the Cancer Research Institute.

He told the BBC that there can be “tangles in the strands of DNA” as genetic sequences fold in each cell – and that can change which genes are turned on.

The position of these tangles could be very important in determining how cancers appear and behave, he added.

“This will not change the care of patients tomorrow, but it can be a path for the development of new therapies”, he pondered.

Genetic tests for cancer-related mutations, such as BRCA, which increases the risk of breast cancer, for example, give only a partial picture of someone’s disease.

“By testing for genetic and epigenetic changes, we could potentially predict much more accurately which treatments will work best for each person,” Graham suggested.

The recent findings were published in two articles in the scientific journal Nature — the first analyzed more than 1,300 samples from 30 intestinal tumors and showed that epigenetic changes were very common in cancer cells and helped them to grow larger compared to cells healthy.

The second work investigated several samples taken from different parts of the same tumor. From there, it was possible to discover that the way tumor cells develop is often governed by factors other than DNA mutations.