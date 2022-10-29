Discovery of ‘dark matter’ that could change cancer treatment

The image shows histone-coiled DNA (in orange). The epigenome is governed by changes in the 3D structure of DNA, which can be thought of as a knotted piece of string.

Credit, Phospho Biomedical Animation

The image shows histone-coiled DNA (in orange). The epigenome is governed by changes in the three-dimensional structure of DNA, which can be thought of as a knotted piece of string.

Scientists have uncovered more details about the mysterious role of epigenetics — the study of how genes change and are influenced by the environment — in how cancer develops.

Often referred to as “dark matter”, this area of ​​genomic knowledge can change the way tumors are detected and treated, points out a new paper from the Cancer Research Institute in the UK.

Epigenetics could lead to new tests to diagnose the disease or even customize the treatments that will be offered to each patient.

All of this is, however, still far from the day-to-day life of Medicine, since research is at an early stage.

