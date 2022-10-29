Dorival and Felipão overcome suspicion and try to win Libertadores title

The confrontation between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, today (29), at 17:00 (Brasília time), puts several good stories face to face, but one of the most interesting clashes will not be on the field. Hired in troubled moments to take the teams to a fresh start, Dorival Júnior and Felipão put all their work to the test in the decision of the Copa Libertadores in Guayaquil (EQU). Almost 14 years separate the two technicians.

If one is already consolidated in football, another can finally go up a shelf. With Flamengo winning the Copa do Brasil this year, the second in his career, Dorival Jr has already regained a leading role that has been hampered by some ups and downs in recent years.

Hired at a difficult time for Flamengo in the season, after poor performances with Paulo Sousa, he was not unanimous. Even so, he broke a contract (with Ceará) for the first time in his career and embarked on the challenge. It was a matter of honor, as he himself defined it, to return to Gávea to finish a job that began in 2018, but that did not continue after the arrival of the newly elected board headed by Rodolfo Landim.

The personal side hasn’t been easy for Dorival lately either. The coach won a prostate tumor, discovered in the first half of 2019. At the time, he declined invitations from Brazilian clubs to be treated. This Saturday’s game will also be an opportunity for a reunion.

Dorival Jr, Flamengo coach, in a game against Corinthians for Libertadores Image: ETTORE CHIEREGUINI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Athletico-PR was the first job after this period away from the fields, in 2020. Dorival spent two months ahead of the team before the stoppage of competitions due to the covid-19 pandemic. With the return of the calendar, he won the Campeonato Paranaense, but had difficulties in the Brazilian. In August, he was removed after testing positive for the coronavirus and when he returned from isolation he was fired.

Libertadores, therefore, may be the first international title of Dorival’s career, who, in addition to the two Copas do Brasil (2010, for Santos, and 2022), had won the 2009 Series B with Vasco and some state teams. This is his third spell at Flamengo, in addition to 2012 and 2018.

Felipão’s last dance?

About to turn 74, on November 9, Felipão has international experience, having commanded the Portuguese team, Chelsea, Bunyodkor, from Uzbekistan, Guangzhou Evergrande-CHI, in addition to being five-time champion for the Brazilian team in 2002. After the World Cup in Brazil, in 2014, he also visited Grêmio, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro.

With the biggest investment in history, Athletico was unable to sign any coach after the departure of Tiago Nunes, champion of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana and the 2019 Copa do Brasil, even with the South American title last year. But Felipão, an old dream of the club’s president, Mário Celso Petraglia, changed the atmosphere.

It was only on the second invitation that Felipão decided to accept. The first, in April, was turned down. Later, he accepted to accumulate the positions of director and coach, after the dismissal of Fábio Carille. The results caused the transition to be postponed and, although in previous opportunities he indicated the retirement from the edge of the lawns at the end of the season, he gave indications that there is still no certainty on the matter. There will be a meeting at the end of the season to hit the hammer.

Felipão, coach of Athletico-PR, against Palmeiras for the Brasileirão Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

“No, years more, no. You can be sure not. I’ll talk to my family, naturally. If we get the victory tomorrow, I’ll have to talk to someone, who is Mário Celso Petraglia [presidente do Athletico], and know what he wants. I came here with two situations, and one of them can be resolved tomorrow. Of course I have to talk to my family. In these years I’ve directed seven different countries, my family members were with me in all of them, I’ve lived with them for many years”.

In search of the third championship in Libertadores, Felipão tries to take Athletico-PR to the unprecedented title in history. Over the last few months, he took the team from 13th place, now leading to sixth in the Brasileirão. In addition, he reached the decision of the continental tournament and ended up being stopped by the opponent this afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.